DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISSUES $2,000 FINE FOR REMOVING YELLOW PLACARD 

Posted on Dec 5, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has issued a Notice of Violation and Order against GFL Tea LLC, doing business as Sun Tea Mix, located at 400 Keawe St., for unlawfully removing a yellow placard issued on July 30, 2025.

The facility was fined $2,000 for intentionally removing the posted yellow “conditional pass” placard. On July 30, a DOH inspector conducted a routine inspection of the facility and noted several violations, including:

No person in charge on site with a valid food handler’s certification;

Handwashing sink not accessible;

Food not protected from cross-contamination;

Chlorine sanitizer not at the proper concentration;

Hot water for manual ware washing not at 110 F.

A yellow placard was posted at the front door and was required to remain in place to provide a visible indication of the establishment’s compliance status. On August 2, a DOH inspector observed that the placard had been removed in violation of the Hawaiʻi Food Safety Code.

The company has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the notice.

“Placards provide important information on a food establishment’s compliance with health and safety requirements. Placard removal is a serious violation,” said Peter Oshiro, environmental health program manager. “Since the start of the placarding program, we’ve seen excellent compliance by food establishments. This is the eighth incident involving tampering with a placard.”

Only authorized DOH agents may post or remove a color-coded placard indicating a food establishment’s compliance status.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine inspections of facilities where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold. Health inspectors work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s restaurant placarding program, visit health.hawaii.gov/san.

# # #