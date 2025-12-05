From WHO to Om: Dr. Gururaj Mutalik's 'Visions of Yoga' Charts a Research-Based Path to Healthy Aging

Dr. Gururaj Mutalik, Former WHO Official and Pioneer in Medical Genetics, Presents Research-Based Approach to Longevity

There are several factors that can hasten premature ageing. Among them stress is one of the greatest contributors and hence it is necessary to develop a sense of purpose in life” — Dr. Gururaj Mutalik

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gururaj Mutalik, the first professor and head of the Department of Medicine at B.J. Government Medical College in Pune, launched his book " Visions of Yoga " on November 15, 2024, at Savitribai Phule Pune University. At 97, Mutalik maintains a biological age of 70, attributing his health to disciplined lifestyle practices rooted in yoga, Ayurveda and modern medical science.The book explores the intersection of mindfulness, meditation, self-discipline and healthy ageing, presenting yoga as a framework for balance and resilience in contemporary life. During the launch event, Mutalik discussed his research on longevity and the factors contributing to healthy ageing.Born in March 1929 in Karnataka into a family where his father served as an Ayurveda physician and Sanskrit scholar, Mutalik received early training in Sanskrit, yoga and Vedanta alongside his formal medical education. This dual foundation has shaped his career-long focus on integrating traditional Indian medical systems with modern biomedical research.Mutalik's professional trajectory includes establishing the Human Genetics Department and Counselling Centre at B.J. Medical College four decades ago, a pioneering initiative in Indian medical education. He has taught over 6,000 medical students and authored more than one hundred research articles covering modern medicine, Ayurveda, yoga, medical genetics and global health.His previous work, "Integrative Approaches for Health: Biomedical Research, Ayurveda and Yoga," published by Academic Press/Elsevier in 2015 and co-authored with Prof. Bhushan Patwardhan and Dr. Girish Tillu, advocates for combining traditional medicine principles with modern scientific methods.Mutalik attributes his longevity to genetic factors, disciplined lifestyle, stress management and maintaining a sense of purpose. His father lived to 96 and his mother to 91, providing a genetic foundation. However, he emphasizes that lifestyle factors play a crucial role in determining healthspan.His daily routine begins at 4:30 am with yoga practice, followed by non-fiction reading, a simple breakfast of oatmeal and spices, and two meals at lunch and 6:30 pm. He completes a daily 2.2-kilometer walk and muscle-strengthening exercises. Laboratory tests show his biological age to be 70, despite his chronological age of 97.The journey has included health challenges. At 90, Mutalik experienced cardiac arrest caused by 90 percent blockage in coronary arteries. Following recovery, he maintains strict dietary discipline after recognizing that occasional indulgences had elevated his weight to 184 pounds and his HbA1c levels to 7.8. Through dedicated lifestyle management, he successfully reduced both metrics.Mutalik participates in research advocacy efforts aimed at classifying ageing as a disease, a position outlined in various petitions to the World Health Organization. The goal is to increase research funding and pharmaceutical development focused on elderly health and wellbeing. The WHO maintains that it does not classify old age as a disease and instead promotes "healthy ageing" approaches."There are several factors that can hasten premature ageing. Among them stress is one of the greatest contributors and hence it is necessary to develop a sense of purpose in life," Mutalik stated in a recent interview.Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor at the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, writes in the book's foreword: "To fully understand the professor's vision, one must look deeply into his roots. Born into a humble village family, he was shaped by the wisdom of his father, a Sanskrit scholar, from whom he absorbed not only the language of Ayurveda and yoga but also the rhythm of a life lived in harmony with nature, purpose, and self-discipline."Mutalik's career extends beyond academic medicine to international health policy. He held senior positions with the World Health Organization and contributed to global health initiatives spanning multiple continents. His work has encompassed clinical medicine, medical education administration, and health policy development.As Professor Emeritus at B.J. Medical College and Sassoon Hospital, Mutalik continues his research and writing. He currently serves as Executive Director and Principal Content Editor of the Jijnyasa Foundation's Ancient Indian Wisdom web project and Chairman of the Research Committee at Janaseva Foundation in Pune."Visions of Yoga" addresses contemporary health challenges including chronic disease prevention, stress management and maintaining purpose in modern life. The book draws on Mutalik's seven decades in medicine and his scholarship in Sanskrit, Vedanta and Ayurveda to provide frameworks for understanding healthy ageing.About the AuthorDr. Gururaj Mutalik is a physician, medical educator and researcher specializing in integrative medicine. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India) and has contributed extensively to medical literature on integrative approaches combining modern medicine with Ayurveda and yoga.

