DNR to Provide Warming Stations Beginning Saturday Ahead of Winter Weather

Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) personnel are preparing for the incoming storm, as sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation are forecast to move through the state this weekend into early next week.

To assist homeowners who may lose power and stranded motorists, Georgia State Parks will open warming stations for public use beginning noon Saturday, Jan. 24. ParkPass fees will be waived for those using these group shelter warming stations. Beginning Saturday, Jan. 24, at 8:00 A.M., a live interactive map showing state park warming shelter sites will be available at gastateparks.org/Alerts.

DNR teams are ready to respond to requests for road debris clearing, public safety assistance, and other critical needs.

DNR will continue to coordinate closely with the Governor’s Office, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Department of Public Safety (DPS), Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC), Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA), and other state and local partners.

Residents are urged to plan ahead, stay informed, and follow guidance from GEMA/HS and local authorities as the winter storm approaches.

DNR Property Closures & Alerts

For up-to-date information on property closures and alerts throughout the event, please visit:

• Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites: gastateparks.org/Alerts

• Wildlife Resources Division: georgiawildlife.com/closures

For More Storm Response Information

