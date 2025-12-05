Gshytt and Erie Ave Release We Da Ones Remix Featuring Rick Ross

We Da Ones Cover Art with Rick Ross

High-impact remix of the breakout anthem returns with a heavyweight verse from RICK ROSS and a new official video

'Adding Ross to the record elevated the authority behind the anthem. The energy is BIGGER, the vision is clearer and the timing is right"” — Gshytt

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A REIMAGINED VERSION OF THEIR BREAKOUT ANTHEM, NOW ACCOMPANIED BY A HIGH-IMPACT VISUALAVAILABLE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS Gshytt and Erie Ave return with the official remix to WE THE ONES, the record that has steadily gained traction across digital platforms and performance spaces since its initial release. The updated version enlists multi-platinum rapper and culture staple Rick Ross , whose presence elevates the track’s intensity and cements its position as a rising anthem within the competitive hip hop landscape.Produced by Von Wilson, the remix maintains the core energy of the original while expanding its sonic profile. Wilson’s production offers a dynamic foundation for all three artists, blending heavy percussion with a cinematic build that plays well in both sports-driven placements and live performance environments.“This record represents alignment and intention,” says Gshytt. “We knew the remix needed a voice that carried weight, and Ross delivered exactly that.”Erie Ave adds, “The original connected because it was honest and unapologetic. The remix preserves that, but stretches it further. It sounds bigger, feels bigger, and speaks to a broader moment.”Rick Ross’s contribution brings a commanding balance of authority and polish, underscoring themes of perseverance, ownership, and elevation. His verse anchors the track with the signature presence that has made him a defining figure in modern hip hop.The accompanying music video, released today, brings the collaboration into focus with sharp visual direction and a unified performance aesthetic. The visual enhances the song’s narrative and positions the remix as a strategic step forward for all artists involved.STREAM THE REMIXWATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEOABOUT GSHYTTGshytt is an MMG recording artist recognized for his global impact and rapidly expanding international audience. With a catalog that bridges street-driven authenticity and broad commercial appeal, he continues to solidify his presence as a versatile voice in contemporary hip hop.ABOUT ERIE AVEErie Ave is an emerging lyricist whose grounded delivery and narrative clarity have earned him growing recognition among industry tastemakers. His work reflects an unfiltered perspective rooted in lived experience and artistic discipline

Erie Ave x Gshytt x Rick Ross - We The Ones (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.