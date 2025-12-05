Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Season 15 Episode 5: Sweet Briar Featured on The College Tour

Bivushi Timilsina 27' Engineering Science, Minor in Mathematics

Audrey Flattich 25' Environmental Science & Economics

Evelyn Anderson 27, Philosophy

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Sweet Briar’s episode of The College Tour brings campus life, bold academics, and women’s leadership to viewers worldwide on Amazon Prime.

This episode captures what sets Sweet Briar apart: bold learning, real-world preparation, and a community where women lead with confidence and purpose.”
— Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment Management
AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guided by host Alex Boylan, the 30-minute feature offers an authentic look at life at Sweet Briar told through the voices of students, faculty, and alumnae. Created to expand access for students who can’t visit campuses in person, the series highlights academics, career preparation, campus life, and community across colleges nationwide and worldwide.

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, is a historic women’s college founded in 1901 and located in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. With a 2,840-acre campus and distinctive assets including equestrian facilities, a working vineyard, and experiential learning spaces Sweet Briar pairs rigorous academics with hands-on leadership development.

Students pursue ambitious pathways in areas such as engineering, environmental science, business, and the arts, supported by close faculty mentorship and a vibrant sisterhood. “We’re thrilled that Sweet Briar’s story is now available to viewers everywhere through The College Tour on Amazon Prime,” said Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “This episode captures what sets Sweet Briar apart: bold learning, real-world preparation, and a community where women lead with confidence and purpose. We can’t wait for prospective students and families to see themselves here.”

Sweet Briar’s College Tour episode captures what students feel the moment they arrive: this is a category of one- a women’s college where you’re known, challenged, and championed to lead boldly. From ABET-accredited engineering and sustainability to equestrian studies, business, and the arts, Sweet Briar pairs real-world learning with a powerful sisterhood on a stunning 2,847-acre campus. If you’re ready to see yourself here, visit sbc.edu/admissions or contact admissions@sbc.edu to start your Sweet Briar journey.

Unleash Your Bold








About

Sweet Briar College is a private liberal arts and sciences college for women located on a breathtaking 2,800-acre campus in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. With a student-to-faculty ratio 12:1, Sweet Briar provides a personalized and rigorous academic experience that empowers students to lead from the outset. The college’s innovative core curriculum emphasizes women’s leadership, ethical reasoning, sustainability, and career readiness. Students can choose from more than 20+ areas of study, including distinctive programs in engineering (ABET-accredited), business, environmental science, equestrian studies, leadership, and the arts. Sweet Briar’s campus is a living laboratory—with vineyards, riding trails, a greenhouse, and an apiary—offering immersive, hands-on learning. Sustainability is at the heart of the college’s mission, providing women with practical and academic opportunities for engagement in environmental stewardship.

