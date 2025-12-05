Nail Safety Council Warns Holiday Shoppers About Toxic ‘Magic’ Gel Polish Removers

Products marketed as ‘magic’ or ‘burst’ gel removers may contain methylene chloride, a federally banned, highly toxic chemical.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers and nail professionals may be unknowingly using gel polish removers that contain methylene chloride (also known as dichloromethane), a highly toxic chemical linked to cancer, acute poisonings, and worker fatalities. As holiday shopping ramps up, the Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety (NMC) , a council of the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) , is issuing an urgent warning about the dangers of these “magic removers” or “burst removers.”“Licensed beauty professionals and consumers should not be misled by products marketed as quick and easy ‘magic’ or ‘burst’ gel nail polish removers,” said Doug Schoon, Scientist and Chair of the Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety. “These products pose serious health risks, violate federal and state law, and undermine the safety standards that the professional beauty industry depends on.”Despite prohibitions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), gel nail polish removers containing methylene chloride are still widely available on major online retailers, often without proper labeling. “California has a regulation in place that prohibits the use of methylene chloride in any product,” shared Kristy Underwood, Executive Director for the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, underscoring that even with federal and state restrictions in place, unsafe products continue to reach consumers online.The NMC emphasizes that consumers and professionals should only purchase nail polish removers from reputable, professional suppliers that comply with U.S. regulations. Nail remover products containing methylene chloride may have a sweet-smelling odor and will remove gel nail polish in approximately five minutes. The NMC urges regulators and online marketplaces to do more to stop the sale of illegal products that endanger licensed beauty professionals and consumers.The rise of counterfeit and illegally formulated beauty products online makes it even harder for consumers and professionals to identify what is safe. To help consumers navigate holiday beauty shopping safely, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) has launched buynolie.com , offering actionable tips to help consumers avoid counterfeit cosmetics when shopping online this holiday season. PCPC advises consumers to:• Purchase from a reputable seller• Read product and seller reviews• Compare pricing—if the price seems too good to be true, it usually is“We appreciate the opportunity to share information on behalf of PBA’s Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety,” said Leslie Perry, CEO of the Professional Beauty Association. “We hope our collaborative efforts with the Personal Care Products Council will help consumers this holiday season.”---About the Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety (NMC)The NMC is the leading resource on nail product safety, providing fact-based, research-backed guidance for professionals, consumers, and regulators.About the Professional Beauty Association (PBA)The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the leading membership organization uniting licensed professionals, salon and spa owners, independent stylists, students, distributors, and manufacturers to shape the future of the beauty industry. PBA keeps professional beauty professional—championing policies that protect the industry, providing trusted resources and education, and fostering a community built on connection, creativity, and growth. PBA is home to the North American Hairstyling Awards, Beacon Student Program, and Executive Summit, and supports beauty professionals in times of crisis through the PBA Disaster Relief Fund and other charitable programs. Learn more at probeauty.org.

