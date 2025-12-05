Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts Honored by City of Hollywood on 25th Anniversary

Staff of Cadenza Center with City Commissioners of Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Hollywood formally recognized The Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts with a mayoral proclamation celebrating its 25th anniversary, honoring a quarter-century of service, innovation, and healing in the South Florida community.“I wasn’t prepared for how meaningful this moment would feel,” said Dr. Michelle Hintz, Founder and CEO of The Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts. “This recognition belongs to our clinicians, the families we serve, and every child who has been part of our journey. Our work has always centered on dignity, healing, and possibility — one child, one family at a time.”Founded in 2000 by licensed psychologist and board-certified music therapist Dr. Hintz, Cadenza Center has grown from a single-therapist practice into a nearly 80-person multidisciplinary organization. Today, it is nationally recognized for integrating psychology, applied behavior analysis, and the creative arts.During the City Commission meeting, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy and members of the Commission recognized the organization’s lasting impact. District 3 Commissioner Traci Callari and Vice Mayor Idelma Quintana shared personal reflections on their experiences with Cadenza’s work. Commissioner Callari described the organization’s impact on children and families as “moving and inspirational.”“What affected me most was hearing city leaders speak so personally about our work,” said Dr. Hintz. “To feel truly seen and understood by those who serve our community was incredibly meaningful.”Mayor Levy also engaged Dr. Hintz in a discussion about Cadenza’s therapeutic philosophy and approach.“I began with a small idea in a tiny office,” Dr. Hintz added. “And somehow—through intention, integrity, and a whole lot of heart—Cadenza became a community.”Since its founding, Cadenza Center has delivered more than 60,000 hours of direct clinical and creative arts services annually, totaling over one million hours of care and supporting thousands of children, adults, and families. The organization is also recognized for developing innovative service models and training programs to meet the growing need for mental health and developmental care.Recognized as one of South Florida’s fastest-growing women-owned businesses, Cadenza Center remains grounded in a mission of compassion, collaboration, and clinical excellence.As part of the proclamation, November 19, 2025 was officially designated by the City of Hollywood as: “The 25th Anniversary of Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts Day.”About Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts is a leading provider of innovative mental health and creative arts therapy services for individuals of all ages. Founded 25 years ago by Dr. Michelle Hintz, a music therapist and licensed psychologist, the Center was built on the belief that the arts have the power to transform lives.From its beginnings in music therapy to its expansion into comprehensive psychological care, Cadenza Center integrates evidence-based psychotherapy with creative expression to promote healing, growth, and self-awareness. Guided by its mission to help each client shine in their own “spotlight,” the Center empowers individuals to lead fulfilling, meaningful lives free from the challenges of mental health struggles.For more information about Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts, visit https://cadenzacenter.com/ ###

