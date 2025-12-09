AdvizorPro Launches Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to Safely Integrate AI and Advisor Data

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvizorPro , the leading provider of B2B contact and company information in the financial services industry, today announced the launch of the AdvizorPro MCP Server, a solution that enables compliance-focused enterprises to integrate AdvizorPro’s rich advisor data into their internal AI workflows in a secure, governed manner. This new offering allows asset managers, wealthtech firms, and recruiting teams to harness AI agents that can search and fetch data from AdvizorPro’s platform in real time, all while maintaining strict data security and compliance controls. It provides a governed pathway for enterprises to enrich their proprietary datasets with high-quality wealth-management insights and make them safely accessible to internal AI agents and automated workflows.The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an emerging open standard, championed by leading AI organizations such as Anthropic and OpenAI, that defines a structured interface between AI agents and external systems. Unlike a traditional API, which simply offers fixed endpoints, an MCP-based server provides a context-rich orchestration layer for AI interactions. In practice, this means an AI assistant can be given context about what data is available, which tools or queries it can run, and what rules or permissions apply, enabling the AI to retrieve information without ever overstepping security policies. By adhering to the MCP standard, the AdvizorPro MCP Server acts as a smart gateway between large-language-model (LLM) driven agents and AdvizorPro’s extensive wealth management database (which contains tens of millions of data points on financial advisors and firms). The server ensures that AI queries remain read-only and within approved scope, so enterprises can confidently get insights from live data without risking unauthorized access or data leaks.“Enterprises want the benefits of AI, but they can’t afford to take risks with their data,” said Brandon Smith, CTO of AdvizorPro. “With the MCP Server, we’re giving them a safe, reliable way to bring our wealth-management intelligence into their AI workflows so they can move faster, stay compliant, and unlock real operational value.”Key Benefits of the AdvizorPro MCP Server include:• Easy Integration with Enterprise AI Systems: The MCP Server plugs into existing AI platforms and internal tools (CRMs, Data Lakes, Business Intelligence) using an open standard, allowing teams to quickly scale AI-driven workflows across the business.• Real-Time, Always-Current Intelligence: AI agents work with the most up-to-date advisor and RIA data, no exports, no stale spreadsheets, enabling faster, more accurate decisions.• Natural-Language Search for AI Workflows: AI assistants can instantly search and fetch advisor or firm data using plain-English prompts, powering automated research, prospecting, and internal workflows.• Secure, Compliant Data Access: Enterprises can safely connect AI agents to AdvizorPro data through a controlled, read-only interface that respects compliance and permission rules.The AdvizorPro MCP Server is now available. Existing clients can easily plug it into their internal workflows to power AI-driven research, sales intelligence, recruiting, and more, all using AdvizorPro’s verified advisor data. By providing a secure bridge between AI agents and trusted wealth-management intelligence, AdvizorPro enables organizations to move faster on new opportunities without increasing risk.About AdvizorProThe premier intelligence platform for the wealth management industry, AdvizorPro delivers unparalleled breadth and depth of data on RIAs, family offices and other key financial professionals. Utilized for smarter prospecting to streamline outreach and target the right people, AdvizorPro leverages AI and advanced data technology to transform complex data into actionable insights. Its intuitive platform, robust API and seamless CRM integrations ensure that sales and marketing teams can access, analyze and act on the most accurate and up-to-date industry intelligence available. Learn more at AdvizorPro.com Media ContactAlexandra Zendrian516-581-7202allie@atozcommunicationspr.com

