Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $6 Million to Expand Affordable Housing in 12 Counties

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvanians have more access to safe, affordable housing.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Shapiro Administration is investing $6,077,776 through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing for Pennsylvanians in 12 counties.

Administered by DCED, HOME provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

“The HOME Investment Partnerships Program has a crucial role in improving access to safe, affordable housing for low-income Pennsylvanians ― creating a stable foundation for families and individuals to thrive while also supporting dynamic, vibrant local economies,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to boosting the availability of housing that supports our growing workforce and those struggling to find a home they can afford. We will continue to make investments like these that strengthen communities and create new opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.”

A full list of the awards is available online.

Included in the awards are:

Crawford County – $596,407 to the City of Meadville to construct six one-bedroom apartments for very low-income and disabled individuals. The units – including three that will be accessible – will be constructed off-site by a modular home manufacturing company and transferred to the lots.

Luzerne County – $318,000 to the City of Pittston to construct one three-bedroom modular unit on Gaffney Drive as a lease to purchase home for an eligible low-income household.

Schuylkill County – $400,000 to the City of Pottsville to rehabilitate approximately eight owner-occupied homes in partnership with Schuylkill Community Action.

Somerset County – $250,000 to the county, in partnership with the Somerset County Redevelopment Authority and Center for Community Action, to rehabilitate approximately six owner-occupied homes.

Union County – $400,000 to the county, in partnership with the Union County Housing Authority, to rehabilitate approximately seven owner-occupied homes.

DCED receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process. Funds can be used to support new construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing units, rehabilitation of owner-occupied dwelling units, assistance to first-time homebuyers, or assistance to Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDO) for eligible CHDO rental or homeownership projects.

Tackling Pennsylvania’s Housing Shortage, Addressing Homelessness, and Expanding Affordable Housing Options

Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro has taken action to address housing challenges in Pennsylvania:

Signed an Executive Order directing his Administration to create Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the Commonwealth’s housing shortage, address homelessness, and expand affordable, accessible housing options.

Successfully raised the cap for the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) by $10 million to help municipalities build and repair more affordable housing. Since Governor Shapiro took office, PHARE-funded housing projects have increased by 55 percent and over 1,000 projects have been funded to build or repair more than 8,200 housing units.

Drove out over $120.3 million through the Whole-Home Repairs program from the Department of Community and Economic Development to the 64 counties who joined the program to help low- and moderate-income homeowners and landlords repair, adapt, and weatherize their homes.

Secured $5 million in funding for the Help at Home (OPTIONS) program through the Department of Aging to reduce the waitlist of seniors seeking services to help them stay in their homes.

Invested $2.5 million in state funding ― the first ever — to provide legal counsel for people facing evictions.

Secured a $5 million increase for the Homeless Assistance Program to provide housing supportive services like rental assistance and bridge housing.

For more information about the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

