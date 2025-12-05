ChangeHero Expands Direct Cryptocurrency Purchase Options to 125 Assets

ChangeHero - instant crypto exchange

The non-custodial exchange adds nearly 100 cryptocurrencies via fiat-to-crypto gateway, enabling card and APM purchases across major and emerging blockchains.

Limiting direct purchase to established assets only would miss the reality that users need access to emerging protocols, DeFi tokens, and network-specific assets without the complexity of conversions” — ChangeHero CEO, Igor Zelenovski

SAN JOSé, SAN JOSé PROVINCE, COSTA RICA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChangeHero has expanded its direct cryptocurrency purchase capabilities up to 125 supported assets, providing users with immediate card-based access to a substantially broader range of digital currencies. The expansion maintains the platform's non-custodial security model while processing transactions through regulated fiat-to-crypto partner providers.This update addresses a persistent friction point in cryptocurrency markets: accessing specific assets without multi-step conversion processes. Users can now use the providers to purchase directly with traditional and alternative payment methods (APM) of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, as well as emerging tokens across layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Base, and Optimism."The expansion reflects how cryptocurrency markets actually function," comments the ChangeHero CEO, Igor Zelenovski. "Limiting direct purchase to established assets only would miss the reality that many users need access to emerging protocols, DeFi tokens, and network-specific assets without the complexity of multiple conversions."The enhanced selection spans several asset categories: established cryptocurrencies like Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), and Polkadot (DOT); DeFi protocol tokens including Aave (AAVE), Curve (CRV), and 1inch Token (1INCH); layer-2 solutions on Arbitrum and Optimism; Solana ecosystem tokens such as Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY); and stablecoins across multiple networks including Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Solana.The multi-network stablecoin support provides particular flexibility. Users can now purchase Tether USD (USDT) and USDC across different blockchain networks directly, allowing them to optimize for transaction costs and settlement speed based on current network conditions rather than being limited to a single implementation.ChangeHero's approach maintains the same non-custodial principles of the crypto-to-crypto swap process in the purchase transactions. The platform routes fiat-to-crypto transactions through licensed payment processors rather than holding user funds. Purchased cryptocurrency is delivered directly to user-controlled wallets, avoiding the custody arrangements required by traditional centralized exchanges.The expansion serves different use cases across risk profiles. Conservative investors gain access to stablecoins and established assets across multiple networks, enabling cost-efficient movement between chains. Active traders can respond to time-sensitive opportunities in emerging tokens without the delays of multi-step conversions. Long-term holders can build diversified positions across uncorrelated assets without first purchasing intermediary cryptocurrencies.Direct purchase particularly benefits portfolio diversification strategies. Instead of buying Bitcoin or Ethereum and then swapping into desired positions, which triggers separate market executions and potential tax events, users can enter positions directly. The platform continues to offer both direct purchase and cryptocurrency swap services, recognizing that different scenarios favor different approaches.Transaction processing occurs through established fiat-to-crypto gateways that adhere to regulatory compliance frameworks under granted licenses. The partnerships allow ChangeHero to expand purchase options while maintaining its core non-custodial architecture. Users benefit from regulated payment processing without sacrificing control over their cryptocurrency holdings or obligatory KYC procedures.With the Fast Track option or for transactions under 700 EUR equivalent, when applicable, the purchase transaction will not require a user to verify identity, significantly expediting the process. This policy is in line with ChangeHero's approach to customer identification, striking a balance between user privacy and compliance to international standards.The new 125-asset selection represents significant infrastructure expansion for the platform, committing to the reality that cryptocurrency markets operate across a spectrum from blue-chip protocols to experimental projects. The breadth of available assets reflects this, providing access points across the market without requiring users to navigate complex conversion chains.ChangeHero's updated platform supports purchases across major blockchain networks including Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, Polygon, Tron, Avalanche, and others. The full asset list and purchasing interface are available on the platform's website About ChangeHeroChangeHero is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange platform offering instant swap services and fiat-to-crypto purchasing through regulated partners. The platform supports over 125 cryptocurrencies available for direct purchase and over 400 assets for instant exchange, maintaining a focus on user security through non-custodial operations and partnerships with licensed payment processors.

