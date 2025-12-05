Image Diplomacy becomes Bloomberg Media's exclusive commercial partner in EastAfrica & Mauritius

SAINT JULIANS , SAIN JULIANS , MALTA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image Diplomacy , an International Media & Communication Agency has become the exclusive commercial partner for Bloomberg Media 's across Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia & Mauritius. This partnership will provide businesses in these markets the opportunity to connect with Bloomberg Media's marketing, advertising & events offering.Bloomberg Media, a leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, draws on the editorial resources of more than 3,000 journalists and analysts in more than 100 bureaus around the world. With a strong presence in Africa, Bloomberg operates seven news hubs across Sub-Saharan Africa, including live TV reporting from Johannesburg, Kigali, and Lagos.Through this partnership, Image Diplomacy will help regional businesses engage directly with Bloomberg Media's premium audience of business leaders, policymakers, and investors. Known for its expertise in strategic communications and digital storytelling, Image Diplomacy will now extend its capabilities to deliver Bloomberg Media's commercial offerings, helping local businesses build their presence on one of the world's leading media platforms."Our partnership with Image Diplomacy reflects our commitment to supporting the region's growing business ecosystem and connecting local enterprises to Bloomberg Media's global network", said Amit Nayak, Managing Director for Middle East & Africa, Bloomberg Media - www.bloombergmedia.com "East Africa and Mauritius are home to some of the continent's most dynamic sectors and forward-looking businesses. By working with Bloomberg Media, we can help local organisations tell their stories with greater authority and connect them to audiences that influence investment, policy and growth."Gabriele Villa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Image Diplomacy - www.imagediplomacy.com ContactImage Diplomacyinfo@imagediplomacy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.