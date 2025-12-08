K-12 Instruction Material Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

K-12 Instruction Material Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's K-12 Instruction Material Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The K-12 Instruction Material Market Size And Growth?

The market size for K-12 instruction materials has witnessed robust growth in the past few years. This sector will expand from $5.61 billion in 2024 to $6.03 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to the past growth include heightened demand for adaptive learning, enhanced accessibility to education-related content, an upsurge in digital instruction materials, increased preference for visual learning, and the emergence of virtual classroom training.

The market size for K-12 instructional material is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with forecasts predicting it will reach a value of $8 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated growth in this period can be linked to a surge in enrolment of international students, a growing preference for online learning, a rising demand for personalized learning materials, an increased emphasis on teachers' professional growth, and a rising need for combined learning solutions. Noteworthy trends for this forecast period incorporate digital transition, the application of game elements in learning, revolutionary EdTech platforms, the inclusion of robotics in education, and the emergence of virtual classrooms.

Download a free sample of the k-12 instruction material market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16098&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For K-12 Instruction Material Market?

The K-12 instruction material market is predicted to flourish, powered by the growing interest in online education. This form of education, which involves imparting knowledge and teaching using the internet, is becoming increasingly popular due to its flexibility, accessibility, advancements in technology, and the changing requirements of learning. K-12 instructional materials contribute to enhancing online education by offering content that is organized, engaging, adaptable, and supports differentiated teaching, instant feedback, access, collaboration, and making decisions based on data. For example, the World Economic Forum, a non-governmental organization based in Switzerland, reported a 32% rise in online education enrolment in 2022 from 189 million in 2021. As such, the increasing interest in online education is serving as a catalyst for the growth of the K-12 instruction material market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The K-12 Instruction Material Market?

Major players in the K-12 Instruction Material include:

• Pearson Plc

• Follett Corp.

• Stride Inc.

• Scholastic Inc.

• Cengage Inc.

• Nord Anglia Education Ltd.

• TAL Education Group

• McGraw-Hill Education

• Educomp Solutions Ltd.

• Discovery Education Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of K-12 Instruction Material Market?

In the K-12 instruction material market, key industry players are leveraging innovative tools like curriculum delivery platforms (CDPs) to facilitate adaptive learning and enrich educational outcomes. CDPs enable teachers to access various resources, including materials, lesson plans, pacing guides, and standards maps, in a central location. Illustratively, in April 2023, Ellipsis Education, an American firm offering K-12 education, rolled out its Curriculum Delivery Platform. This inclusive online portal is aimed at making teaching computer science more straightforward for K-12 educators. It seeks to centralize all the necessary resources required to teach computer science, thus providing ease of access and navigation through various courses, resources, and materials. The platform offers several features to optimize the teaching process, such as improved organization, broadened resource accessibility, enhanced interface aesthetics, access to a lesson-level standards map, and a simplified course navigation method.

How Is The K-12 Instruction Material Market Segmented?

The k-12 instruction material market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Traditional Instruction Material, Digital Instruction Material

2) By Content Type: Textbooks, Workbooks, Educational Software

3) By Application: Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School

Subsegments:

1) By Traditional Instruction Material: Textbooks, Workbooks, Printed Worksheets, Teacher Guides, Educational Posters And Charts, Printed Educational Kits, Physical Flashcards

2) By Digital Instruction Material: E-Textbooks, Interactive Learning Software, Educational Apps, Online Courses And Modules, Virtual Lab Simulations, Digital Workbooks And Worksheets, Multimedia Learning Content (Videos, Animations), Cloud-Based Educational Resources

View the full k-12 instruction material market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/k-12-instruction-material-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The K-12 Instruction Material Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for K-12 instruction materials. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The market report for K-12 instruction materials includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global K-12 Instruction Material Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-biomaterials-global-market-report

Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-biomaterials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.