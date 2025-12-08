Permanent Magnet Motor Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The permanent magnet motor market is dominated by a mix of global industrial leaders and specialized motor manufacturers. Companies are focusing on technological advancements in motor efficiency, high-performance magnet materials, and integration with IoT and smart drives to strengthen market presence and meet global energy regulations. Understanding the competitive landscape, characterized by innovation in sectors like electric vehicles and industrial automation, is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships to expand technological capabilities or geographic reach.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Permanent Magnet Motor Market?

According to our research, Siemens AG led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The digital industries (DI) division of the company partially involved in permanent magnet motor provides the products and services for the electric control panel market. Its portfolio includes low-voltage switchgear, motor control centers, programmable logic controllers, and industrial communication systems. Siemens provides integrated automation solutions and software tools to enhance panel design, engineering, and energy efficiency.

How Concentrated Is the Permanent Magnet Motor Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 12% of total market revenue in 2024. This extreme level of fragmentation reflects the industry's low entry barriers for basic manufacturing and the presence of numerous regional and application-specific specialists. Leading vendors such as Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., and Nidec Corp. dominate through their global scale, extensive R&D capabilities, and strong brand reputation for reliability and performance across diverse industries like industrial automation, automotive, and consumer appliances. While these major players compete with comprehensive, high-performance motor portfolios, a long tail of smaller firms successfully serves niche, regional, or cost-sensitive segments. As the market evolves with trends like electrification and energy efficiency demands, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to gradually increase the market share of the leading players.

• Leading companies include:

o Siemens AG (2%)

o ABB Ltd (2%)

o Nidec Corp (2%)

o WEG SA (2%)

o Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd. (1%)

o Ametek Inc. (1%)

o Johnson Electric Holding Ltd (1%)

o Valeo SA (1%)

o Inovance Technology GmbH (1%)

o Delta Electronics Inc. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Ametek, Inc., Aerotech, Inc., Sinotech Group, Inc., Danfoss Power Solutions ApS, Bison Life, Inc., Magnet Lab, Inc., Neo Performance Materials, Inc., Enedym Inc., ABB Canada, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd., Changzhou Jkongmotor Co., Ltd., and CCL Motors, Inc. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: TECO Australia Pty Ltd, Blue Elephant Direct Drive Technology Co., Ltd., Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd., Alstom NUG Propulsion System Co., Ltd. (ANP), ABB Ltd, Teco Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. (India Pvt. Ltd.), Bharat Bijlee Limited, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., and POSCO International Corporation are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: ABB Ltd, Delta Line SA, WEG S.A., Schneider Electric SE, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., and MGM Motori Elettrici S.p.A. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Domel d.o.o., ABB Ltd, and Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: WEG S.A., Changzhou Jkongmotor Co., Ltd., Siemens Ltd. (Brazil), and Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation are some of the leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Development 0f energy efficient motor systems is transforming lower total lifecycle energy costs.

• Example: Daikin Industries (March 2025) assigns unique IPM (Interior Permanent Magnet) motor, in residential and commercial air conditioners.

• These innovations help in driving down operational costs across its product range and underscoring the energy-saving advantage of PM (Permanent Magnet) motors.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

Expanding production capacity to meet rising demand

• Strengthening partnerships with electric vehicle manufacturers

• Securing long-term supply agreements for rare earth materials

• Diversifying product portfolio across industrial and automotive applications

