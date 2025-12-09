Senior Wealth Advisor Ayad Amary of Wealthcare of the Lehigh Valley Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly regarded Wealthcare Capital advisor Ayad Amary, CFP®, has dedicated his career to helping people gain clarity and confidence in how they manage, grow, and protect their wealth. Building wealth is an achievement—preserving it and helping it flourish is a lifelong strategy. With the assets individuals work so hard to earn, having a thoughtful plan in place is essential to investing consistently, spending wisely, and making informed decisions. Without diligent stewardship, even substantial fortunes can diminish quickly. The truth is, very few people truly know how to sustain their wealth over time.

Ayad is the founder and CEO of Wealthcare of the Lehigh Valley, a firm he launched in 2021. A respected authority in the financial field, his work is rooted in unwavering client advocacy. Known for delivering tailored, results-driven guidance, Ayad helps clients navigate the complexities of wealth management with confidence. His approach ensures individuals are equipped with the right tools to pursue a future aligned with their goals, dreams, and aspirations.

Before establishing his own firm, Ayad spent more than two decades building a robust foundation across the financial industry. His early career included roles at notable firms such as TIAA, Vanguard, and Scottrade, beginning in the insurance and brokerage sector in the late 1990s. He also briefly transitioned into pharmaceutical sales as a representative for Johnson & Johnson in Flemington, New Jersey, from 2006 to 2009. Prior to that, he served as a senior financial consultant at Gruntal & Company and Ryan Beck & Co. in Allentown, Pennsylvania, from 2000 to 2005. From 2015 to 2021, he worked as a wealth management adviser at TIAA in Allentown.

While his professional journey came with its share of challenges, Ayad credits each experience with strengthening his expertise and expanding his perspective. Ultimately, he recognized that guiding others in making thoughtful financial decisions was not only his professional calling but his life’s work. Today, he has supported hundreds of affluent individuals in maximizing their wealth—and he does so with genuine compassion.

Ayad’s relatability is one of the reasons clients trust him deeply. He meets them where they are, focusing not only on growth of net worth but on enhancing overall well-being.

He takes pride in getting to know each client’s unique goals, no matter where they are on their financial journey. His philosophy is simple: your money should reflect your values, and his role is to help you invest in your future with clarity, confidence, and purpose. He handles the complexities—allowing clients to focus on what matters most.

Ayad evaluates each client’s income, expenses, debt, and savings to create a strategic roadmap that outlines both short- and long-term objectives. By listening closely and offering practical guidance, he empowers clients to make informed decisions. With Ayad’s support, they no longer need to worry about their family’s financial security, wonder whether they’re missing opportunities, or face difficult choices alone. He remains a steady partner on their path toward abundance.

Whether analyzing projections or fine-tuning investments, Ayad designs plans that reflect each individual’s needs. He emphasizes a key truth: no one can control the market—but everyone can control their financial strategy, and that control is invaluable.

While some successful individuals try to manage their finances independently, Ayad cautions that high-net-worth planning is far more intricate than it appears. A single oversight can have significant consequences. Maximizing wealth requires thoughtful strategy and expertise—something Ayad brings with precise, informed guidance.

From retirement planning and Social Security timing to asset allocation, estate considerations, and tax-efficient strategies, Ayad delivers insights that help clients thrive. Many are unaware of the countless factors that influence their wealth—from shifting legislation and economic trends to interest rates, inflation, and market volatility. Managing wealth has never been more complex.

With Ayad at their side, clients navigate both prosperous and uncertain periods with steadiness and clarity. He helps them focus on the variables within their control—risk management, tax efficiency, responsible budgeting, income distribution, and intentional goal setting. Knowing their finances are in capable hands relieves stress and allows clients to enjoy life—whether they’re relaxing on a beach in Greece or pursuing their next big opportunity.

Driven by a commitment to act in his clients’ best interests, Ayad remains focused on preserving and growing wealth for generations to come.

For more information, visit: www.wealthcarelv.com

