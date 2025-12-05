Ireland and Greece Advance E-Invoicing Mandates to Drive Digital Transformation

Ireland and Greece E-invoicing

GREECE, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to evolving European Union frameworks and the push for more efficient tax and procurement systems, both Ireland and Greece are taking significant steps to embed e-invoicing across public and private sector transactions. With changes underway in the availability and mandate of e-invoicing software , businesses operating in these markets need to act now to align with new requirements.Ireland: Public Sector Mandate and Private Sector OutlookUnder Irish regulation, public contracting authorities in Ireland must accept and process invoices in a structured digital format — in line with the European standard EN 16931 and via the Peppol network.Specifically, central government bodies achieved compliance in April 2019, and sub-central authorities followed by April 2020. While the issuance of electronic invoices by suppliers remains voluntary in Ireland’s Ireland e-invoicing environment, the adoption of qualified electronic invoicing system and readiness for future expansion of the mandate is considered best practice.Looking ahead, the Irish authorities are preparing for full implementation of the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) package, which may bring broader mandatory e-invoicing and digital reporting requirements. For businesses that supply the public sector, or that anticipate cross-border trade or contracting changes, now is the time to evaluate and invest in certified e-invoicing software, ensure ERP connectivity, and prepare for a potential shift into a mandatory framework.Greece: Phased Roll-out Towards a Broad MandateGreece has already made headway in its e-invoicing framework. The transition began with a B2G mandate requiring public contracting authorities and their suppliers to exchange structured electronic invoices in formats compliant with EN 16931.The rollout has been phased: for specific contracting authorities since September 2023, all central administration suppliers from January 2024, other bodies from June 2024; and from 1 September 2025, all general government expenditures above EUR 2,500 must be invoiced electronically.In addition, Greece is moving toward a full B2B mandate of electronic invoicing. Legislation passed in July 2025 paves the way for all domestically established taxable persons (under Greek accounting standards) to issue structured e-invoices domestically and for exports to non-EU companies; a phased timeline applies (large businesses from 2 February 2026; all others from 1 October 2026).This progressive roll-out places Greek businesses — particularly those engaged in procurement with government entities or those above the threshold of EUR 2,500 for general government payments — in urgent need of adopting compliant greece e-invoicing platforms, evaluating their end-to-end invoice workflows, and preparing integration with national systems such as myDATA and Peppol-based access. They should assess whether their existing invoicing solution supports EN 16931/Peppol BIS 3.0 format, certified service-provider connection, or the government portal/free application option.Why e-Invoicing Software and Digital Readiness MatterBoth jurisdictions affirm that structured digital invoicing, interoperable via standards like EN 16931 and networks such as Peppol, is not just a regulatory requirement but a strategic enabler of efficiency, cost reduction and improved cash flow.Investing in robust e-invoicing software allows businesses to:➤ Automate invoice generation, transmission, reception and archiving.➤ Ensure format compliance and validation against national and EU standards.➤ Integrate seamlessly with existing ERP, accounting and procurement systems.➤ Position themselves for future mandates in both Ireland and Greece, and across the EU. As the framework evolves, organizations that act proactively will avoid last-minute compliance risks and benefit from streamlined processes and enhanced financial performance.Next Steps for Businesses Operating in Ireland or Greece➤ Audit your invoicing and procurement workflows to determine current digital readiness.➤ Select or upgrade your e-invoicing software solution to ensure it supports required standards (e.g., Peppol BIS, EN 16931) and interoperability.➤ Map supplier and buyer flows, particularly for public sector contracts, and ensure your platform supports receiving and issuing structured electronic invoices.➤ Engage with certified Access Points or service providers, especially in Greece where mandates rely on approved channels.➤ Plan for B2B mandates: In Ireland, while B2B is still voluntary, preparation is wise; in Greece, full B2B mandates are in motion.➤ Train your staff and provide guidance to suppliers on the new workflows and platform requirements.About This TransitionThe shift toward structured digital invoicing in Ireland and Greece reflects the broader direction of the European Union, including reforms such as the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) package. As the region moves toward greater transparency, automation and tax compliance, businesses that embrace e-invoicing software and modern digital infrastructure will be well-positioned for the future.

