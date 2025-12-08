Powerhouse Two Unveils Power XP2 AA Battery, Setting a New Performance Standard

Power XP2 AA alkaline battery custom battery manufacturer custom lithium cell Skyjack lithium battery

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powerhouse Two Inc., a respected veteran-owned power solutions company, today announced a detailed focus on its flagship product, the Power XP2 AA alkaline battery . The company also highlighted its advanced capabilities as a custom battery manufacturer , catering to demanding power needs across medical, industrial, hospitality, and security sectors by offering both high-quality off-the-shelf alkaline batteries and bespoke battery pack solutions.The Power XP2 AA alkaline battery exemplifies cutting-edge alkaline chemistry combined with a reinforced corrosion-resistant steel casing. This robust construction prolongs battery life while delivering a steady, reliable voltage output vital for critical devices such as medical monitors, security systems, and machinery used in industrial applications. Powerhouse Two maintains a substantial inventory of these batteries, ensuring rapid delivery to clients and helping maintain uninterrupted operations even in fast-paced markets.As a custom battery manufacturer, Powerhouse Two adopts a build-to-specification process. This allows the company to create tailored battery packs that precisely meet client specifications, balancing power density, size, voltage, and safety standards. Incorporating innovative approaches like 3D-printed prototype modeling accelerates design cycles, enabling efficient customization that complies with exact industrial requirements.“Our mission extends beyond manufacturing batteries,” said Gregg Halteman, EVP of Powerhouse Two Inc. “We engineer power solutions that elevate device performance and enhance operational efficiency. Our veteran-owned heritage instills a culture of discipline, precision, and customer dedication, setting us apart in a highly competitive market.”Quality assurance is integral throughout Powerhouse Two’s manufacturing and logistics frameworks. The company enforces rigorous inspections from raw materials to final product testing. Technologies including laser welding assessments, ultrasonic fault detection, and in-process electrical performance monitoring ensure every battery meets or exceeds stringent industry and regulatory standards.Such meticulous quality control protects clients from risks associated with battery failures—risks that can cause costly downtime, jeopardize device reliability, or compromise safety. By delivering Power XP2 AA alkaline batteries alongside custom battery packs crafted to exacting standards, Powerhouse Two helps clients reduce maintenance costs and boost operational stability.Further complementing its alkaline range, Powerhouse Two offers a wide product portfolio including nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), lithium polymer, lithium-ion blends, and lithium iron phosphate batteries . This diverse lineup highlights the company’s agility in adopting emerging battery technologies to meet evolving customer demands.One of the hallmarks of Powerhouse Two’s service model as a custom battery manufacturer is its client-centric approach. The firm collaborates closely with customers to tailor battery solutions that precisely fit application needs while optimizing cost and performance. This consultative process leverages deep technical expertise and rapid prototyping to accelerate innovation.For industries requiring specialized energy storage, the custom battery manufacturing capabilities of Powerhouse Two ensure bespoke packs deliver voltage, form factor, and safety features engineered for unique operational challenges. This approach helps clients maintain product differentiation and maximize device longevity.The veteran-owned leadership underpins a culture of accountability and unwavering commitment to quality and transparency. “Our disciplined operational approach is fundamental to building trust and long-term relationships with clients worldwide,” Halteman noted.Powerhouse Two’s comprehensive quality management system, advanced engineering capabilities, and broad product offerings position it as a premier provider of Power XP2 AA alkaline batteries and custom battery solutions—critical components powering sectors that demand reliability and performance.About Powerhouse Two Inc.Powerhouse Two Inc. is a Florida-based service-disabled veteran-owned enterprise founded in 2001. The company specializes in custom battery manufacturing and private label battery distribution. Serving global clients across medical, industrial, hospitality, and security sectors, it focuses on build-to-specification excellence that meets stringent international safety and quality standards.Contact Information:Gregg HaltemanPhone: 1-(407)-654-5451Email: gregg.halteman@powerhb.comAddress: 120 West Crown Point Road Suite 112, Winter Garden, Florida 34787

