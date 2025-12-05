Kingdom of Gaming to Land in Riyadh in December 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-located with Black Hat MEA 2026, from 1 – 3 December, the Kingdom of Gaming will connect the gaming ecosystem in Riyadh to help shape what the world will play next.The inaugural Kingdom of Gaming – Saudia Arabia’s first world-class game creation ecosystem – will open its doors in Riyadh from 1 - 3 December 2026 to the world’s best gaming developers, investors, publishers and creators. All these professionals will descend on Riyadh to help shape the future of gaming and position the Saudi capital as the professional and cultural hub of game creation and investment in emerging markets.Kingdom of Gaming will serve as a global platform, connecting the developers, studios, and investors who are shaping what the world will play next. It will accelerate the growth of a world-class game creation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and across the Global South. Kingdom of Gaming will welcome over 20,000 guests, 300 exhibitors and sponsors and 500 participating studios and developers to Riyadh in December 2026. In addition, the event will also welcome over 50 startups, 200 investors and 25 investment & publishing deals. It will include strategic activations, content districts, trainings, workshops and an investor programme.Serving as a global nexus for game developers and creators, Kingdom of Gaming will examine the investment and financing behind gaming, as well as the publishers and distributers of video games – identifying who the gatekeepers and growth machines are. In addition, the event will look at the technology that powers gaming and the platforms needed to host them. The engine, tools and infrastructure behind the world of gaming will also be highlighted and celebrated, as well as the human capital and talent that’s needed to power it all.The Kingdom of Gaming is being launched by Tahaluf, a joint venture between Informa and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP). The inaugural edition will be co-located with Black Hat MEA 2026 - the world’s largest and most influential cybersecurity gathering.Commenting on the Kingdom of Gaming’s launch, Annabelle Mander, EVP Tahaluf & Co-Creator of LEAP explained:“The Kingdom of Gaming marks Tahaluf’s next mega global brand - a platform built in alignment with Vision 2030 to accelerate the Kingdom’s creative economy. Riyadh is shifting from being a market for games to becoming a place where games are made. By bringing developers, studios, platforms and investors together in one ecosystem, we’re creating the conditions for new IP, new talent and new opportunities to emerge from Saudi Arabia and scale globally.”About TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com

