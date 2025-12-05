Launch of Fleetwaro.ai, the new Cloud-based Fleet Platform for intelligent, AI-powered Fleet Management

Fleetwaro.AI logo Fleetwaro helping fleet managers with AI and Document upload

With the launch of Fleetwaro.ai, fleet managers have access to fleet software using modern AI tools to manage administration, costs, documents, and vehicles.

Fleetwaro is built to help fleet managers cut down the daily administrative load that comes with handling invoices, reminders, and overall fleet administration.” — Markus Häusler

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is Fleetwaro.ai Fleetwaro.ai is a cloud-based software for fleet management with the power of AI. It is designed for fleet managers who want to manage their vehicle fleets, regardless of size or industry, in a structured and cost-efficient way. Instead of working with Excel sheets, paper forms, or scattered tools, Fleetwaro.ai brings all tasks and data together in one central place. Artificial intelligence handles many repetitive and time-consuming tasks automatically.What makes it special: AI for fleet management at the coreThe major difference compared to traditional fleet systems is that AI is not an add-on in Fleetwaro.ai, it is an integral part of the software. Documents, invoices, registration papers and more can simply be uploaded, automatically recognized by AI, and all relevant fleet data extracted. Vehicle details such as make, model, VIN and technical specifications can be captured within seconds by uploading the registration document.Large collective invoices, for example from fuel card providers, workshops or leasing companies, are automatically broken down into individual items, assigned to vehicles and cost types. This creates a clear Total Cost of Ownership (TCO ) overview for each fleet within minutes, enabling cost comparisons without heavy administrative effort.Which benefits do fleet managers gain in practice?• Fast vehicle onboarding: New vehicles can be registered within seconds by uploading the registration document or adding a vehicle identification number (VIN), resulting in far less manual data entry and complete, accurate records instead of long spreadsheets.• Automated cost and document management: Invoices, receipts, service or workshop costs are automatically detected, itemized and assigned correctly. This saves significant administrative time and reduces errors.• Transparent total-cost-of-ownership (TCO): With full cost visibility based on real data, fleet managers gain reliable decision-making insights.• Reduced administrative workload: Automated processing of documents and data eliminates the need for complex Excel files.• Fleet management with maintenance reminders and digital vehicle handover: Fleet managers benefit from central document storage and can create recurring tasks and digital handover/return forms.Who is behind Fleetwaro.ai?Fleetwaro.ai is developed by Softwaro GmbH, an Austrian company that has recently founded Softwaro Inc. in the US to offer Fleetwaro.ai to the US fleet customers. As the creator of the GPS Fleet Software and operator of the telematics platform www.gps.at , the company Softwaro GmbH has been active in the fleet and telematics sector for more than 20 years and serves a large customer base for digital logbooks, GPS tracking, digital pool car reservation and more.With Fleetwaro.ai, Softwaro Inc. intentionally targets companies of all sizes and industries, from small craft businesses to large fleet operators, that want to digitalize and reduce their fleet administration cost with AI. Fleetwaro.ai is built for international use and works seamlessly in the Unted States and across the European Union. Interested companies can register online at www.fleetwaro.ai for a free trial to explore the full functionality.Why a standalone solution instead of a module inside a telematics system?According to Softwaro's Managing Director Markus Häusler, the company deliberately chose to develop Fleetwaro.ai as a standalone SaaS platform instead of integrating it into the existing GPS Fleet Software. The reason: fleet administration has fundamentally different needs than pure telematics, especially in the areas of cost management, document handling and TCO analysis.Fleetwaro.ai also works independently of telematics systems and can integrate third-party solutions. This makes the platform attractive for fleet managers who want clarity, efficiency and control, without necessarily using GPS tracking or live location monitoring.Conclusion – Fleetwaro: the ERP for your fleet powered by AIFleetwaro.ai simplifies, automates and modernizes fleet management in a way only possible through AI tools such as automated document recognition. For fleet managers, this means: less administration, more transparency, better decisions and lower management costs. Anyone looking to run their fleet more efficiently and future-proof will find a strong, intuitive and well-designed solution in Fleetwaro.ai.

AI Documents Module Fleetwaro in Fleetwaro

