Animoca Brands Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Yat Siu to Speak at Global Blockchain Show & Global Games Show Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Blockchain Show and Global Games Show Abu Dhabi are delighted to welcome Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands , as a prominent speaker in both flagship events happening this December in Abu Dhabi.Yat Siu, a globally recognized pioneer in blockchain, digital property rights, and real world assets (RWAs), will join industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators in examining the future of Web3, digital assets, and gaming economies, driven by decentralized technologies that shape global markets.A Visionary Shaping the Future of Digital OwnershipYat Siu is the Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Animoca Brands, which is a world-leading Web3 company of digital assets, RWAs, decentralized identity, blockchain-based gaming, and digital entertainment ecosystems. He has led Animoca Brands to invest in and partner with more than 600 Web3 projects across the world, including leading blockchain networks, infrastructures, DeFi protocols, and next-generation gaming studios.The participation of Yat Siu emphasizes the alignment that is increasing between the UAE's innovation agenda and the global rise of blockchain, gaming economies, and Web3 adoption.“The UAE is rapidly becoming one of the world’s most important hubs for digital innovation, where visionary leadership and forward-looking regulation create fertile ground for digital property rights and the future of Web3. I am honored to join the Global Blockchain Show and Global Games Show Abu Dhabi to contribute to these essential conversations and collaborate with a region that is setting global standards for technological progress.”— Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca BrandsSpeaking Engagements Across Two Premier Global Shows in Abu DhabiAt the Global Blockchain Show Abu DhabiYat Siu will provide key insights on:The evolution of digital property rightsThe role of decentralized technologies in global digital economiesThe future of asset tokenization and metaverse infrastructureHow Web3 will reshape enterprise, culture, and societyHis address will provide strategic guidance to governments, enterprises, investors, and innovators in pursuit of new frontiers in blockchain transformation.At the Global Games Show Abu DhabiYat Siu will speak on:The convergence of gaming, blockchain, AI, and digital commerceThe rise of player-owned digital economiesThe next generation of interoperable gaming ecosystemsHow Web3 gaming will redefine global entertainment and economic participationHis presence underscores the UAE’s emergence as a global destination for gaming innovation and Web3-driven creative economies.Strengthening the UAE’s Position as a Global Hub for Web3, Gaming, and Emerging TechnologiesAnimoca Brands' participation is a reflection of the fast-accelerating blockchain innovation, gaming technology, and digital asset development ecosystem in the UAE. Abu Dhabi remains the destination of choice for global high-impact leaders who shape the future of decentralized digital economies in line with national strategies for advanced technologies and economic diversification.About Animoca BrandsAnimoca Brands is a global digital assets leader building blockchain and tokenized assets to advance the future of Web3 innovation. It has received broad industry and market recognition including Fortune Crypto 40, Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025, Financial Times’ High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific, and Deloitte Tech Fast. Animoca Brands is recognized for building digital asset platforms such as the Moca Network, Open Campus, and The Sandbox, as well as institutional grade assets; providing digital asset services to help Web3 companies launch and grow; and investing in frontier Web3 technology, with a portfolio of over 600 companies and altcoin assets.About Global Blockchain Show Abu DhabiThe Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi serves as a premier global platform convening policymakers, innovators, enterprises, and industry leaders to shape the future of blockchain, digital assets, tokenization, and Web3 adoption across sectors.About Global Games Show Abu DhabiThe Global Games Show Abu Dhabi brings together the world’s gaming publishers, studios, esports leaders, creators, investors, and technology pioneers to explore the future of gaming innovation, immersive entertainment, and next-generation digital economies.About VAP GroupA leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions for over 12 years under flagship global events including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show.With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation.We drive innovation through strategic PR and marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and gaming. We also offer advertising, media and staffing services.Press ContactPublic Relations Teammedia@globalblockchainshow.com | media@globalgamesshow.com

