Soft Power in Hard Times: Pope Leo XIV’s Visit to Lebanon

MEI Senior Fellow Fadi Nicholas Nassar joins host Matthew Czekaj to share expert insights and personal reflections on Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon from November 30 to December 2. Nassar unpacks the significance of the visit, part of the pontiff’s first overseas tour since assuming office, and its potential impact on Lebanon’s untenable status quo. The conversation explores key questions, including the ability of spiritual and moral authority to compensate for the shortcomings of political leadership as well as whether Lebanon’s government will be able to capitalize on the momentum generated by this visit as the possible return of conflict looms on the horizon.

Find Fadi Nicholas Nassar's recent book on the challenges and responsibilities of conflict resolution here.

Recorded on December 3, 2025.