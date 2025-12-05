Eros Universe Announces New Film by Mitakshara Kumar Set in the World Of Tanu Weds Manu

INDIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Universe has announced a new film set within the Tanu Weds Manu universe, to be directed by filmmaker Mitakshara Kumar.The project is scheduled to go on floors early next year in London with a brand-new cast.Kumar, who helped shape some of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most striking visual spectacles, served as an episodic director on Heeramandi and helmed the historical series The Empire. Her upcoming film is positioned as a bold reinvention of the beloved franchise. While moving away from its Kanpur roots, the new chapter aims to carry forward the irreverence, unpredictability, and emotional charge of the earlier films, this time on an expansive international stage.Though reimagined with a new cast, the film promises to retain the essence of the franchise: its chaos, humour, impulsive romance, and cultural authenticity. The makers describe it as a fresh storytelling universe crafted for a global audience.Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder & Co-President, Eros Innovation, said, “Tanu and Manu belong to the audience forever. Their story didn’t just entertain, it created a cultural phenomenon in Indian cinema. Our responsibility now is to honour that legacy by doing what this universe has always done best: break rules, push boundaries, and redefine love with unapologetic honesty. This is not a continuation with the same faces; this is the Tanu Weds Manu universe expanding into a bigger, bolder global canvas. With multiple legendary IPs in our catalogue, the expansion of the Tanu Weds Manu universe is only the beginning of what’s coming”.Director Mitakshara Kumar said, “My vision is to create a film that feels familiar in spirit but thrillingly fresh in its storytelling—a story of love and identity that travels across borders, because the chaos of the heart is universal.”The film promises to introduce a new narrative universe designed for a new generation, one that respects the legacy of the franchise while evolving it for contemporary audiences.The film is produced by Eros Universe and Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited.About Eros Innovation:Eros Innovation is a global artificial intelligence and intellectual-property company integrating creative content, computational infrastructure, and cultural data into a unified, scalable digital platform.Headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, Eros Innovation operates at the intersection of media, technology, and finance. Anchored by over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and a zero-debt balance sheet, Eros Innovation combines disciplined capital management with deep IP ownership.Its ecosystem spans:Eros GenAI – Proprietary sovereign AI foundation models built with IIT Chennai and trained on 1.5 trillion cinematic and musical tokensEros Universe – Global entertainment and creator platforms, including the upcoming Super App and Eros NowHigh-value film and music IP librariesEros Xperiences – Immersive live-entertainment venturesAI Parks – Creative-tech R&D and production hubsEros Brahmand Studios – Mythic and futuristic cinematic universesEros Music World – AI-native music labelEros Tokenization Initiatives – Blockchain-enabled monetization of IP and charactersBuilt on principles of governance, sovereign AI development, and sustainable profitability, Eros Innovation is developing a globally exportable blueprint for AI-enabled creative industries.The company’s mission is to build the digital infrastructure where content, capital, and computation converge, enabling intelligent, ethical, and immersive entertainment for audiences worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.