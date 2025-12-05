A New Story Counseling Launches Online EMDR Therapy, Expanding Access to Trauma Treatment Across Denver and Colorado

Get trauma treatment from home! A New Story Counseling launches Online EMDR Therapy, now accessible to clients throughout Denver and Colorado. Book your session

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New Story Counseling has introduced Online EMDR Therapy, expanding access to trauma treatment for individuals in Denver and throughout Colorado. The new service provides an additional option for adults seeking EMDR therapy, a widely used approach for addressing trauma, post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and distressing memories.EMDR therapy is an evidence based method designed to help people process challenging past experiences. While it has traditionally been offered in person, interest in virtual therapy continues to rise as many individuals look for flexible and accessible options. The introduction of Online EMDR Therapy reflects this growing demand, particularly among those searching for EMDR therapy in Denver and in other regions where trained EMDR therapists may be limited.“Many clients want the structure and results associated with EMDR therapy, but attending in person sessions can be difficult for a variety of reasons,” said Brooke Zalis, founder of A New Story Counseling. “Online EMDR therapy allows clients to receive structured trauma treatment without the added stress of commuting or scheduling around travel.”Online EMDR sessions follow the same eight phase model used in office based work, including assessment, grounding skills, bilateral stimulation, reprocessing, and integration. The virtual format uses secure video based tools that support the EMDR process while maintaining the therapeutic structure needed for effective trauma treatment.“For many people doing trauma work, comfort and privacy make a significant difference,” Zalis said. “Working from home often helps clients feel more settled and better able to stay regulated during difficult moments.”The expanded service is intended to improve access to trauma focused therapy for people across Colorado, including those outside the Denver metro area who may not have EMDR trained clinicians nearby. It also supports individuals who prefer virtual therapy due to personal needs, schedule limitations, or transportation challenges.A New Story Counseling offers trauma informed therapy for adults experiencing a range of emotional and psychological concerns, including anxiety, panic symptoms, grief, life transitions , and trauma related patterns. The addition of Online EMDR Therapy provides another option for individuals seeking trauma focused support in Denver and throughout the state.To learn more about Online EMDR Therapy or EMDR Therapy in Denver, visit www.anewstorycounseling.com

