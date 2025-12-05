Antillus Stone Gains Momentum Among Mob Fiction Readers as Multilingual Editions Expand Global Reach

Antillus Stone English Jake Stone

Crime series debut captures renewed interest across international audiences seeking character-driven organized crime drama

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antillus Stone , the crime-series debut novel by author Eric Jones, is gaining traction among readers of mob and organized crime fiction as interest in character-centered thrillers continues to rise. Known for its blend of emotional depth, underworld intrigue, and cinematic pacing, the novel has begun drawing a broadened readership fueled in part by its availability in four languages and the growing visibility of modern mob literature.Antillus Stone follows Jake Stone, a man pulled into the Italian underworld after a chance encounter with the woman he once loved. Balancing loyalty, conflict, and survival, the story delivers a contemporary take on a classic genre while offering a fresh lens on themes that continue to resonate with global audiences. As multilingual editions expand access, the novel is steadily reaching readers across regions where crime fiction enjoys a dedicated following.Official Book Trailer:“Stories about power, family, and consequence have always found their place across cultures,” said author Eric Jones. “As Antillus Stone reaches new readers, my hope is that the characters and their struggles speak to something universal. I am grateful to see the book finding its audience in different parts of the world.”Antillus Stone is now available in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin, making it one of the few independently published mob-fiction titles positioned for global readership. Readers may explore all formats, including print, ebook, and audiobook editions, through the official bookstore page: Eric Jones Books: Antillus Stone With additional installments underway in the Stone saga, interest in the series continues to build. As Antillus Stone reaches a wider readership, its multilingual accessibility and emotionally charged storytelling place it among a growing wave of international crime fiction that blends traditional genre elements with contemporary themes.About Eric JonesEric Jones is an author whose body of work spans both philosophical nonfiction and crime fiction. His earlier publications include Navigating Through Time and Navigating Through Space, which explore themes of wisdom, human behavior, and personal development. Antillus Stone marks the debut of the Stone crime series, bringing readers into a world shaped by loyalty, consequence, and the struggle for identity. His novels are available in multiple languages, supporting a growing international readership.Media ContactEric JonesOfficial Website: https://ericjonesbooks.com Email: available upon request through the site’s contact page

Antillus Stone Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.