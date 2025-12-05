Raised crosswalks and pavement repairs scheduled on Waiehu Beach Road

Main, News Posted on Dec 4, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that road repair work and the installation of raised crosswalks and speed tables will close one lane in various areas on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) from Monday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In areas where space does not allow for two lanes, traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Four speed tables will be installed on Waiehu Beach Road between Kūkona Place and Lower Waiehu Beach Road. Three raised crosswalks will be installed on Waiehu Beach Road at the intersections of Kūkona Place, Kaikoʻo Street and Kainalu Place. HDOT is installing the speed tables and raised crosswalks as a speed management strategy on this corridor, based on data showing the majority of drivers are exceeding the posted speed limit of 30 mph by 10 mph or more.

The raised crosswalks will be supplemented with combined Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon and Street Light units. Speed table and raised crosswalk installations will begin near the intersection of Waiehu Beach Road and Lower Waiehu Beach Road and continue toward Kahului Beach Road.

Pavement crack sealing, to extend the life of the pavement, will be performed on Waiehu Beach Road from Kahului Beach Road to Kahekili Highway. The crack sealing will begin on Monday, Dec. 8 at the intersection of Waiehu Beach Road and Kahului Beach Road and continue toward Kahekili Highway.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

