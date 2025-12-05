NuStudio.AI Appoints Sam Mohanty as Chief AI & Transformation Officer, Accelerating AI-Led Enterprise Modernization

Sam Mohanty

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuStudio.AI today announced the appointment of Sam Mohanty as its Chief AI & Transformation Officer. In this role, Mohanty will guide the company’s transformation strategy and work closely with clients to accelerate modernization, unlock deeper enterprise intelligence, and deliver AI-driven outcomes with significantly fewer resources.NuStudio.AI has pioneered a platform-led model that unifies consulting expertise with an AI-native operating environment. At its core is the NuStudio AI-Native Data & Intelligence Platform , a unified intelligence layer that integrates structured and unstructured data, vector and graph intelligence, semantic and ontology-based meaning, governance, and observability into a single coordinated ecosystem. Combined with NuStudio.AI’s consulting capabilities, this approach provides organizations with a faster, more predictable, and more cost-efficient path to modernization than traditional consulting models.Mohanty brings more than two decades of leadership in data, analytics, and AI transformation across highly regulated industries. His prior roles include serving as Chief Technology Officer at Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) and Chief Data Officer at Prime Therapeutics, along with senior technology and transformation leadership positions at United Airlines and CVS Health. He is widely regarded as a champion of enterprise semantics, knowledge-based architectures, and AI-enabled decisioning.“Sam brings a rare combination of strategic vision and deep understanding of the intelligence layer modern enterprises now require,” said Krishna Nimmagadda and Sanjay Gogia, Co-Founders of NuStudio.AI. “Clients today are under pressure to deliver outcomes faster, with stronger governance and leaner teams. Sam’s leadership amplifies our mission to offer a new model of transformation powered by our AI-native platform.”Chandeep Singh, Chief Technology Officer at NuStudio.AI, emphasized the alignment between Mohanty’s experience and the company’s long-term vision. “Sam has spent years operating at the forefront of semantic and decision intelligence AI architectures. He strengthens the foundation we’ve built with NuStudio, enabling an environment where data, knowledge, and AI agents operate cohesively. This allows organizations to compress multi-year modernization cycles into months while improving trust, scalability, and operational intelligence.”In his remarks, Mohanty highlighted the urgency of the moment across industries. “Enterprises are being asked to modernize and adopt AI at a pace their current data foundations were never designed to support. The biggest gap we see across industries is not just access to data, but the lack of structure, context, and meaning needed for AI systems to understand and use that data effectively. Without that foundation, AI simply cannot deliver on the outcomes leaders expect.”“NuStudio.AI offers a fundamentally different approach — unifying consulting expertise, enterprise intelligence, and an AI-native platform that brings semantic clarity and contextual understanding directly into the foundation of modernization. When organizations can give AI systems data with meaning, they reduce complexity, eliminate years of technical debt, and unlock outcomes that were previously unattainable.”“I’m excited to work with the NuStudio.AI team to help clients build smarter, more resilient data and AI ecosystems that are finally capable of scaling AI responsibly and effectively.”About NuStudio.AIWith offices in Dallas Metroplex, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., NuStudio.AI is a platform-led Data & AI consulting firm that helps enterprises and government agencies modernize their data ecosystems and scale digital transformation. It’s AI-Native Data & Intelligence Platform is an AI-first, API-powered layer that unifies enterprise data, ontologies, LLM capabilities and agents on a vendor-agnostic, open ecosystem stack. It brings semantic intelligence, governed data workflows, agentic automation and observability together in a single, production-ready environment. Supported by consulting teams and accelerators that are built around the platform, NuStudio.AI enables organizations to move from pilots to production and modernize faster, with stronger governance and materially fewer resources than traditional transformation models.

