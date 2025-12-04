Riverview Man Receives Life Sentence For Distributing Fentanyl Resulting In Death

Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday today sentenced Nicholas Van Duy (38, Riverview) to life in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl, the use of which resulted in death. Van Duy pleaded guilty on March 10, 2025.

According to court documents, on May 31, 2022, Van Duy supplied fentanyl to Jaime Sue Van Hooser. Van Hooser, in turn, sold the fentanyl to a man who ingested the fentanyl, overdosed, and died. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the victim’s residence and determined that the death appeared to be an overdose. Additional investigation resulted in the identification of Van Hooser as the person who had supplied the fentanyl to the victim, and Van Duy as Van Hooser’s supplier. After a detective arranged to purchased fentanyl from Van Duy at his residence, investigators obtained a search warrant. A search of the home revealed fentanyl, a large amount of cash, and numerous firearms. Van Duy admitted to investigators that he had sold fentanyl to Van Hooser. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that intoxication by fentanyl was the cause of the victim’s death.

Van Duy, who had a prior conviction for trafficking in illegal drugs, was subject to a mandatory life sentence. In a previous proceeding, U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell sentenced Jaime Sue Van Hooser to 20 years in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Sinacore.