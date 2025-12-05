Keep the Lights On: Bray Electrical Services Highlights Holiday Electrical Risks in Decatur

Bray Electrical Services warns Decatur homeowners of holiday electrical hazards and urges inspections to prevent power surges and outages this December.

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As holiday lighting, space heaters, and winter storms increase electrical demand, Bray Electrical Services is urging Decatur residents and businesses to take proactive steps to safeguard their homes and commercial properties. The company, licensed and insured with a Class 2 Unrestricted Master Electrician License, is launching a December advisory highlighting common holiday electrical hazards and offering inspections, panel upgrades, and surge protection services.“December consistently brings a surge in emergency calls,” said the spokesperson for Bray Electrical Services. “Holiday decorations, extra appliance use, and colder temperatures put significant strain on electrical systems. A simple inspection now can prevent outages, fire hazards, and costly repairs during the festive season.”Holiday Electrical Risks in Decatur HomesAccording to local electricians, the most frequent December issues include:Overloaded circuits and tripped breakers from holiday lights, cooking appliances, and heatersPower surges caused by winter stormsAging wiring and outdated outlets in older homesOutdoor lighting hazards from improperly rated cords or exposed outletsGenerator and EV charger misconfigurationsBy addressing these issues ahead of time, homeowners can avoid both safety hazards and disruptions during holiday gatherings.Expanded Services for DecemberTo meet the increased seasonal demand, Bray Electrical Services is offering enhanced scheduling and availability for:Panel and breaker inspections and upgradesHoliday lighting safety evaluationsOutdoor outlet inspections and repairsGenerator installation and surge protectionLevel 2 EV charger setupEmergency electrical services“Our team is committed to helping Decatur residents enjoy a safe and uninterrupted holiday season,” added the spokesperson. “With expanded December availability, we can respond quickly to both planned inspections and unexpected emergencies.”Residents can learn more about services via Bray Electrical Services or schedule directly through the company’s Google Business Profile for Bray Electrical Services. For quick search access, those looking for a reliable electrician Decatur can find real-time availability, customer reviews, and service details.Holiday Electrical Safety TipsBray Electrical Services recommends that residents follow these simple precautions:Avoid overloading circuits with multiple high-draw devicesUse outdoor-rated cords and lights for exterior décorInspect older lights and wiring for fraying or damageUnplug space heaters when not in useSchedule professional inspections for older homes or complex electrical systems“These steps, combined with professional support, significantly reduce the risk of fire or power disruptions,” the spokesperson said.About Bray Electrical ServicesBray Electrical Services provides comprehensive residential and commercial electrical solutions in Decatur and throughout Atlanta. Services include electrical repair, panel upgrades, wiring, lighting installation, generator setup, Level 2 EV charger installation, and emergency electrician support. Fully licensed and insured, Bray Electrical Services delivers reliable, professional service year-round.

