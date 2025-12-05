Restaurant Owners Warned: New Year-End Tax Assessment Reveals $15K+ in Missed Savings

The Restaurant CPAs launched a free Tax Risk Assessment to help owners find $15k+ in missed savings before Dec. 31, revealing credits, tip issues & blind spots.

In my career, I’ve reviewed thousands of restaurant financials. Even strong operators are missing meaningful tax opportunities simply because their accountant isn’t restaurant-specific” — Adam Berebitsky

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Restaurant CPAs Launches Free “Restaurant Tax Risk Assessment” to Help Operators Avoid Leaving Money on the Table Before Dec. 31With year-end quickly approaching, The Restaurant CPAs has released a Restaurant Tax Risk Assessment, a free online tool designed to help restaurant owners uncover where they may be losing out on $15,000 or more in annual tax savings—often because their accountant simply doesn’t specialize in the restaurant industry.Created in collaboration with Andy Himmel, owner of The Restaurant CPAs, and Adam Berebitsky, one of the nation’s most respected restaurant accounting experts and former Partner-in-Charge of the BDO National Restaurant Practice and SS&G National Restaurant Practice, the resource has been launched as a featured year-end tool for operators who want clarity before December 31.The assessment takes less than five minutes and gives restaurant owners a personalized snapshot of their biggest tax risks, the deductions they’re likely missing, and the operational blind spots that could be shrinking their margins without them realizing it.A Critical Tool in a High-Pressure SeasonYear-end is the single most important tax window for restaurants—yet many owners won’t realize what they overlooked until it’s too late.“Most restaurant owners assume tax season starts in the new year, but the truth is your savings—or your mistakes—happen before December 31,” said Andy Himmel, founder of Restaurant CPAs.“We built this assessment because too many operators are unknowingly giving money back to the IRS. And in a business where every dollar matters, that can be the difference between expansion and stagnation.”The launch comes at a time when labor costs, food inflation, and tightening margins have made efficient financial management more critical than ever. The Restaurant CPAs report that even well-run operations regularly miss out on:Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC)Depreciation strategies on equipment upgradesTip credit reconciliationOverlooked incentives and compliance-driven deductionsAnd much more.According to Berebitsky, who spent 35+ years advising restaurant operators across the country, these aren’t niche, rare issues—they’re widespread.“In my career, I’ve reviewed thousands of restaurant financials. Even strong operators are missing meaningful tax opportunities simply because their accountant isn’t restaurant-specific,” said Berebitsky.“This tool is the first step for owners to understand what’s really at stake—and to take action before the window closes.”Helping Restaurants Take Control Before the Year-End DeadlineThe free assessment was intentionally built for clarity and speed, giving owners immediate visibility into whether they are:Overpaying taxesLeaving credits unusedStructurally set up for higher tax liabilityMissing key deductions unique to restaurantsOnce completed, owners receive a tailored report outlining their risk level, where savings may exist, and recommended next steps.“Restaurants deserve accountants who understand how this industry works—the seasonality, the labor structure, the day-to-day pressures,” added Himmel.“Our mission is simple: help operators keep more of what they earn so they can reinvest in their people, their operations, and their future.”Take The AssessmentThe Restaurant Tax Risk Assessment is now available for free at:About The Restaurant CPAsThe Restaurant CPAs (RCPA) Unites Industry Leaders to Help Restaurants Find the Right Financial Partners. RCPA is a specialized platform that connects restaurant owners & operators with accounting firms dedicated to the restaurant industry. Through its curated network of leading professionals, RCPA helps restaurants optimize profitability, mitigate risk, and access the strategic financial guidance needed to drive growth.

