Steven C. Markoff Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — “Best Historical Review (Book) – 2025”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundbreaking The First 100 Years of the ACLU: A Compendium of Advocacy Before the United States Supreme Court has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best Historical Review (Book) – 2025.” This recognition celebrates one of the most comprehensive contributions to legal history in the Los Angeles community, a deeply researched, meticulously documented multi-volume work now regarded as an essential reference for scholars, law students, journalists, and civil-liberties advocates.

The First 100 Years of the ACLU: A Compendium of Advocacy Before the United States Supreme Court documents the ACLU’s pivotal role in shaping American civil liberties. Conceived and compiled by Steven C. Markoff, with a foreword by Erwin Chemerinsky, the three-volume set (published September 16, 2025) features 1½-page summaries of all 1,193 ACLU cases argued before the Court, from Gitlow v. New York (1925) to Dep’t of Commerce v. New York (2019). Markoff is also the author of The Case Against George W. Bush and Misfire: The Supreme Court, The Second Amendment, Our Right to Bear Arms.

Featuring concise case summaries and statistical insights, including Justice voting patterns and the ACLU’s win/loss record, this comprehensive resource presents a clear, research-ready view of a century of ACLU advocacy before the Supreme Court and its enduring impact on constitutional rights in the United States.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and now includes more than 7,800 professionals across Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the organization honors individuals and works that contribute meaningfully to the region’s intellectual, cultural, and civic landscape, under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, BoLAA Awards Coordinator. “We are thrilled to honor the First 100 Years of the ACLU and its creator, Steven C. Markoff, as this work exemplifies the scholarship, dedication, and civic responsibility that this award represents.”

By receiving this honor, The First 100 Years of the ACLU joins a distinguished group of works that uphold Los Angeles’ reputation as a hub for world-class legal research and transformative scholarship. Markoff’s commitment to documenting constitutional history and promoting informed civic discourse makes this compendium a standout choice for this year’s award.

