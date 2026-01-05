Phil Liberatore, CPA and Tax Advocate, Warns IRS Tech Shakeup Could Disrupt Key Taxpayer Services

Phil Liberatore

What Taxpayers Should Know About How Internal Staffing Shifts May Affect IRS Processing and Responsiveness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internal Revenue Service’s decision to move approximately 1,000 information technology employees out of its technology division is being described by tax professionals as more than a routine internal restructuring. According to Phil Liberatore, Founder of IRS Problem Solvers and a CPA with extensive IRS expertise, the shift could have real and immediate consequences for taxpayers, particularly regarding refunds, audits, and customer service.

“The IRS may call this an internal adjustment, but the lack of detail matters. When changes this big happen without a clear explanation, taxpayers are often the first to feel delays, confusion, and disruption, well before the IRS explains why,” Liberatore says.

Liberatore points out that most taxpayers are unaware of how deeply technology is embedded in nearly every IRS function. From processing tax returns and issuing refunds to selecting audits and maintaining online taxpayer accounts, IT teams form the backbone of the agency’s operations. Disruptions at this level rarely remain isolated.

“When you move people around this quickly, systems don’t run as smoothly. Updates take longer, bottlenecks build, and taxpayers end up waiting longer for refunds or getting stuck in ‘processing’ with no clear answers,” Liberatore explains.

Audit activity may also be affected. Many audits are triggered through automated systems that rely on accurate data modeling and system oversight. When those systems are reconfigured or understaffed, taxpayers may see inconsistent enforcement, false audit flags, or prolonged audit resolution timelines, particularly impacting middle-income earners and small businesses.

Customer service is another area at risk. IRS phone systems, online portals, and transcript access tools depend heavily on IT support. Staffing disruptions can result in longer call wait times, website outages, and conflicting information from IRS representatives.

“The timing is what makes this especially concerning. The IRS is still working through pandemic-era backlogs while modernizing aging systems and expanding digital services. Instability during this transition can amplify existing problems and push them well beyond the current tax season,” Liberatore notes.

As a CPA and tax advocate, Liberatore advises taxpayers to file early when possible, maintain thorough documentation, and plan for potential delays—particularly those who rely on refunds for essential expenses.

“IRS decisions don’t stay internal,” Liberatore concludes. “When technology shifts inside the agency, taxpayers feel the effects first. Staying informed is critical.”

About Phil Liberatore

Philip L. Liberatore, CPA, is a premier IRS problem solver with more than 40 years of experience navigating IRS operations, procedures, and negotiations. With a deep background in IRS management, he has helped thousands of individuals and businesses resolve tax challenges ranging from routine matters to complex cases. Widely respected for his negotiation skills, Phil is a trusted voice in the tax industry and is frequently featured on radio programs and in national publications, where he translates complex IRS issues into clear, practical guidance. He is also the author of God, Money and You, reflecting his belief that true financial resolution restores peace of mind.

To learn more about Phil Liberatore and his work helping taxpayers resolve IRS challenges, visit www.liberatorecpa.com

.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.