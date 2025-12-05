Logmaster Surpasses 10,000 Drivers as Australia's Transport Industry Accelerates Digital Compliance Adoption

Founded in 2019 and based in Sydney, Logmaster provides compliance technology to transport operators across all sectors of the heavy vehicle industry.

Leading Australian EWD provider demonstrates platform scalability with enterprise deployments as regulatory environment accelerates digital adoption.

Digital transformation in compliance is inevitable. As regulators push towards digital record-keeping, we're well-positioned at the centre of that transformation, leading the change.” — Josh Saunders, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Logmaster

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logmaster , a Marbanc International portfolio company, has surpassed 10,000 drivers on its electronic work diary platform whilst achieving significant revenue growth as Australian transport operators accelerate adoption of digital compliance systems.The Sydney-based driver fatigue tracking solutions provider now serves more than 1,200 trucking companies through a network of over 80 channel partners nationwide, with major enterprise deployments demonstrating the platform's capability to support large-scale fleet operations across diverse transport sectors.Milestone Growth in Digital ComplianceThe 10,000 driver milestone represents substantial growth for Logmaster as the Australian transport sector transitions from paper-based record-keeping to digital compliance systems. Growth has accelerated as transport operators recognise that electronic work diary systems have shifted from optional advantage to necessity.Fleets are adopting digital solutions to improve compliance accuracy, reduce administrative burden, and meet evolving regulatory expectations. The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator has indicated increasing preference for digital record-keeping systems in the year ahead, reinforcing industry momentum towards electronic compliance solutions.Regulatory signals align with broader sectoral recognition that digital transformation in compliance is now inevitable rather than aspirational. Transport operators are implementing electronic work diary systems to demonstrate chain of responsibility adherence whilst improving operational efficiency.Major Fleet Deployments Demonstrate ScaleLogmaster continues to support PFD Food Services across more than 900 drivers nationwide, one of Australia's largest electronic work diary deployments in the food distribution sector. The company also manages Cleanaway's expanding national rollout and has completed full deployment across Greyhound Australia's coach driver operations.These enterprise deployments demonstrate Logmaster's capability to support large-scale, complex fleet operations across diverse transport sectors including logistics, waste management, and passenger transport. The platform's reliability and local support infrastructure enable national implementations across varied operational environments."We've believed from day one that digital transformation in compliance isn't just coming, it's inevitable," said Josh Saunders, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Logmaster. “Logmaster is leading that change. As the industry consolidates and regulators push towards digital record-keeping, we're well-positioned at the centre of that transformation.”Industry Recognition and Thought LeadershipLogmaster recently presented at Prodrive Compliance Groups “Road to Compliance” masterclass amongst other industry leaders to educate a large group of industry decision makers on the changes ahead in 2026 and how digital adoption is paramount to achieving and managing compliance in a complex regulatory environment. Logmaster also presented to a select group of key transport industry stakeholders alongside Australia Post, KPMG and Optix on Chain of Responsibility and fleet safety.Industry engagement reflects Logmaster's growing profile as regulatory requirements evolve and digital compliance becomes standard practice across Australian transport operations. The company's thought leadership positions it as a key voice in discussions about technology's role in improving transport safety and compliance.These presentations explored how electronic work diary systems contribute to demonstrating due diligence across supply chains, supporting operators in managing their obligations under Chain of Responsibility legislation. Technology adoption enables more accurate record-keeping, improved visibility of compliance status, and stronger evidence of safety management systems.Market Position and Growth TrajectoryLogmaster operates through a network of more than 80 channel partners across Australia, providing smart driver fatigue management solutions to operators ranging from small fleets to national enterprise customers. The company's growth trajectory reflects increasing market acceptance of electronic work diary systems as transport operators prioritise compliance, safety, and operational efficiency. The platform serves transport operators across diverse sectors including logistics, waste management, passenger transport, and food distribution."We're trusted, scalable, and leading the movement towards a safer, smarter transport sector," added Stewart Flecknoe-Brown, Co-Founder and Director at Logmaster. "The milestone of 10,000 drivers demonstrates that digital compliance has transitioned from early adopter phase to mainstream operational requirement across Australian transport."About LogmasterFounded in 2019 and based in Sydney, Logmaster is an Australian electronic work diary provider delivering smart driver fatigue management solutions to more than 10,000 drivers through a network of over 80 channel partners nationwide.Visit www.logmaster.com.au for more information.About Marbanc InternationalMarbanc International is an international investment conglomerate that funds solid businesses, ideas and people. The group invests capital and resources in high-value sectors capable of generating exceptional reliable returns on a risk-adjusted basis.Visit www.marbanc.com for more information.

