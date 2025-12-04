Infinite Campus Implementation: REA Participation and Training Access

A recording of the Infinite Campus Learning Experience Preview webinar is now available on NDDPI’s BRIDGE site. The session offers an overview of what districts can expect during the upcoming implementation phases of North Dakota’s K-12 Data Modernization initiative.

District implementation activities are well underway. More than 90% of districts have completed their Introduction to Implementation Call, where they first meet their project manager, and 70% have scheduled or completed their Implementation Plan Meeting, where they meet their full project team and set their implementation milestones. If you are unsure whether your district has been contacted or scheduled, you can check the status here: North Dakota District Implementation List

As Regional Education Association (REA) team members prepare to support districts, please keep the following in mind when participating in Infinite Campus Fundamentals Training:

Get added to a district implementation team: To participate, reach out to one of the districts you plan to support. The district must add you to their implementation team list and provide Infinite Campus with your contact information.

One district is enough: Even if you plan to support multiple districts, you only need to be added to one district's implementation team list to obtain access.

Campus Community access: Once the district has submitted your information, you will receive access to Campus Community, Infinite Campus's training platform, allowing you to register for and complete the Fundamentals modules.

Email and login consistency: Infinite Campus recommends using a consistent email domain (preferably your district or REA domain) to help streamline setup between Campus Community and Single Sign-On (SSO). However, to clarify conflicting guidance: REA staff may use their existing email credentials if that is what districts request. This is technically supported. Districts can submit an REA staff member's current email address in their staff upload file to provide access through Campus Passport.

For more information and updates, visit the BRIDGE webpage or email BRIDGE@nd.gov with any questions.

