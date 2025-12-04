BRIDGE Transition Update: Key Information for Districts

As North Dakota continues its statewide transition to Infinite Campus, NDDPI is sharing key updates to support district planning and implementation. Below are important details on data migration, student immunization records, implementation team participation, premium module options, state reporting adjustments, and upcoming office hours.

PowerSchool-to-Infinite Campus Data Migration Update

NDDPI contracted with Consultadd to assist districts in extracting PowerSchool and TieNet data and migrating that data to Infinite Campus for import into our new SIS.

Over the next several months, Consultadd will work directly with districts to migrate essential SIS data through a secure, phased process that includes extracting, transforming, validating, and delivering the data to Infinite Campus for import.

We ask that districts designate a primary SIS contact and participate in data validation during scheduled windows. All migration activities follow FERPA, state privacy laws, and data governance best practices.

We will share more details, including district-specific timelines, as soon as we align key milestones and finalize migration windows. We expect this to occur in the next couple of weeks.

Student Immunization Data in Infinite Campus

North Dakota Century Code 23-07-17 requires all students in kindergarten through grade 12 to meet minimum immunization requirements prior to entering school. The North Dakota Immunization Information System (NDIIS) will remain the official source of student immunization records, and designated school staff will continue to access that application directly.

Infinite Campus includes the ability to display immunizations for each student record within the SIS. While districts are not required to track immunization data in Infinite Campus, they may choose to do so if it supports local workflows.

The Immunization Import tool (included in the District Edition of Infinite Campus) allows districts to bulk import immunization data from external files. NDDPI and NDHHS will continue to collaborate on a method for districts to export student immunization data from NDIIS in a format that enables import into Infinite Campus.

A direct (i.e. automated) integration between NDIIS and Infinite Campus will not be available at go-live (summer 2026), but NDDPI and NDHHS will continue exploring long-term integration options to streamline this process in the future.

Adding Members to District Implementation Teams

As districts prepare for go-live, local implementation teams will play a critical role in planning, data conversion, training, and decisions related to configuration and workflow. Districts should work directly with their Infinite Campus project leads to add additional members to their implementation teams.

Infinite Campus Premium Modules and Integrations

Infinite Campus provides a robust core student information system, plus a suite of optional premium modules and integrations designed to support local priorities. As a reminder, the Campus Food Service module and Campus Analytics Suite will be installed statewide for all districts, but using them remains optional. Other tools and add-ons are fully optional from the start, allowing districts to activate only what they need. All available modules can be found here: Products - Infinite Campus

State Reporting Due Date Extensions

To ease the burden on districts during the transition to Infinite Campus, several reporting due dates have been adjusted for the upcoming cycle:

MIS01 (LEA Directory) / MIS02 (School Directory) Current due date: Aug. 15, 2026; Adjusted due date: Sept. 15, 2026

Summer School Enrollment Current due date: Sept. 1, 2026; Adjusted due date: Sept. 30, 2026

MIS01 (Fall Report) / MIS02 (Fall Report) Current due date: Sept. 5, 2026; Adjusted due date: Sept. 30, 2026

Fall Calendar Current due date: Sept. 15, 2026; Adjusted due date: Sept. 30, 2026

The Title I, Part D and McKinney-Vento applications (currently due mid-June) will not be due until June 2027. Districts awarded in 2024 will continue to complete status reports in WebGrants until the next application cycle opens.

Upcoming BRIDGE Office Hours

District staff are encouraged to attend our next BRIDGE Office Hours sessions to ask questions and receive updates from the state implementation team: