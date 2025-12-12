Submit Release
beyondMD Launches Clinician-Guided Telehealth Program for Personalized Health Optimization

New initiative delivers tailored peptide and metabolic therapies to support individualized wellness goals through telehealth.

By combining telehealth consultations with personalized treatment plans, we can offer convenient access to therapies and professional guidance.”
— Deborah Shurlow
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- beyondMD, a provider of telehealth-based health optimization services, announces the launch of its clinician-guided Health Optimization Program. The program offers personalized peptide and metabolic therapies designed to support areas such as vitality, recovery, longevity, and overall wellness, with medications delivered directly to clients’ homes under licensed clinical supervision.

Structured Telehealth Program

The Health Optimization Program follows a five-step clinical process:

• Initial Assessment: Clients complete a secure medical questionnaire to outline health history, goals, and eligibility.

• Clinician Consultation: Licensed clinicians conduct telehealth appointments to review medical history, lab results, and wellness objectives.

• Personalized Plan: Clinicians develop a treatment plan tailored to individual health goals, including peptide and metabolic therapies.

• Medication Delivery: FDA-registered U.S. compounding pharmacies prepare therapies, which are shipped with administration instructions and storage guidance.

• Ongoing Monitoring: Clients receive follow-up through a secure telehealth platform, allowing clinicians to track progress and adjust treatment as needed.


Commitment to Safety and Quality

All therapies are prescribed by board-certified U.S. clinicians and sourced from licensed compounding pharmacies (503A/503B) to ensure compliance with U.S. safety standards. Clinicians may review lab results, including hormone levels and other biomarkers, to inform therapy decisions.

Comprehensive Wellness Support

beyondMD’s programs address a variety of wellness goals, including metabolism support, strength, vitality, recovery, skin health, sexual health, cognitive function, and immune support. Plans are designed around each client’s individual biology and wellness objectives.

Deborah Shurlow, CEO of beyondMD, said, “Our goal is to provide clients with a structured, clinician-guided approach to wellness. By combining telehealth consultations with personalized treatment plans, we can offer convenient access to therapies and professional guidance.”

About beyondMD

beyondMD is a telehealth provider delivering evidence-based peptide and metabolic therapies across the United States. Using a secure telehealth platform, the organization provides licensed clinical oversight, personalized treatment plans, and home delivery of medications prepared by FDA-registered compounding pharmacies.

For more information or to connect with a licensed clinician, visit https://beyondmd.com/

Deborah Shurlow
beyondMD
+1 866-201-6456
customerservice@beyondmd.com
