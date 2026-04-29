Iffel International Launches an AI-Powered Concierge to Accelerate Foreign Direct Investment Into the United States

Hema Dey, founder and CEO of Iffel International, is an AI strategist and global business leader specializing in international market entry and growth.

Emma delivers 24/7 multilingual, phone-based guidance and connects global companies to trusted private-sector advisers for faster U.S. market entry

The U.S. market remains one of the most dynamic and competitive in the world. Emma helps international businesses enter with speed, intelligence and confidence... ” — Hema Dey, founder and CEO of Iffel International

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International today announced the launch of Emma , a multilingual, phone-based agentic AI concierge designed to support international companies entering and scaling within the United States.As regulatory requirements, competitive dynamics and AI-driven discovery systems reshape how companies expand globally, international firms are facing growing pressure to move faster while managing risk. Emma is built to provide immediate, structured access to U.S. market-entry intelligence, without the delays often associated with fragmented advisory channels.Emma is accessible 24/7 by phone, giving foreign companies immediate voice-based support as they explore U.S. expansion. The platform is designed to meet users in their preferred language, using AI-enabled translation to help reduce delays, confusion and missed opportunities across time zones.“International expansion into the United States has traditionally required navigating disconnected advisors, time delays and inconsistent guidance,” said Hema Dey, founder and CEO of Iffel International. “Emma creates a single, intelligent front door, providing immediate answers, structured intake and rapid connection to the right strategic expertise when needed.”Designed for Speed, Clarity and EscalationEmma functions as a voice-enabled AI concierge trained in international trade, U.S. market-entry pathways, and go-to-market strategy. The system is designed to:—Deliver immediate, real-time answers via phone— Securely capture confidential business inquiries— Identify expansion pathways based on user intent— Escalate complex matters to human go-to-market (GTM) and account-based marketing (ABM) strategistsBy combining multilingual AI accessibility with coordinated human advisory support, Emma reduces friction at the earliest stages of U.S. expansion and shortens time-to-market.For business and technology leaders, Emma adds a practical support layer for international growth, helping teams respond faster, organize early inquiries and connect foreign companies with the right human expertise at the right time.Target UsersEmma is designed for foreign companies exploring or entering the U.S. market, as well as the U.S.-based firms that serve them, including attorneys, freight brokers, trade consultants, banks, regulatory advisers, logistics providers, economic development organizations, and go-to-market teams.Iffel International is also positioned to replicate, customize and deploy Emma-style AI concierges for U.S.-based companies that need a 24/7 response line for international clients. This helps firms that support U.S. trade improve response times, capture inquiries across time zones, and connect global clients with the right people faster.A Shift in Market Entry InfrastructureAs AI becomes embedded in enterprise decision-making and global discovery systems, access to accurate, timely information is increasingly tied to competitive advantage. Emma is designed to help international companies operate at the speed of modern commerce while maintaining clarity and strategic alignment.“The U.S. market remains one of the most dynamic and competitive in the world,” Dey said. “Emma helps international businesses enter with speed, intelligence and confidence, while balancing AI-powered access with the human-centered expertise required to navigate foreign and global trade.”How to Access EmmaBusinesses worldwide can speak directly with Emma by calling +1 (949) 779-6442. From the initial inquiry through structured follow-up, the platform is designed to ensure that no expansion opportunity is delayed due to unanswered questions or unclear next steps.About Iffel InternationalIffel International is a martech strategy firm specializing in AI-driven growth. Founded by Hema Dey, recently named one of Forbes’ Top 5 AI Leaders Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Everyone, the firm combines advanced marketing technologies, neuroscience, and search optimization with fractional CMO services. Iffel helps companies scale from local visibility to national and international growth with its proven SEO2Sales™ methodology. Learn more at iffelinternational.com

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