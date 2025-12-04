Creative Industries Training in Foundational Safety Now Open for Enrollment Through Good Jobs Hawaii and DBEDT Collaboration

Posted on Dec 4, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: December 4, 2025

HONOLULU—Hawaii residents are invited to hone high-demand creative industry skills with two production courses set for Spring 2026, offered through the University of Hawaii Community Colleges’ Good Jobs Hawaii initiative, in collaboration with the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division (CID). Participants in Foundational Safety will learn specialized protocols, proficiencies and on-set practices for working with scaffolding, aerial lifts, forklifts and more—all key to supporting various production needs and obtaining related unionized jobs in the industry. Space-limited registration is open now through December 19, 2025 for Level 1 training beginning January 12, 2026, at Honolulu Community College. Level 2 training will follow, after necessary Level 1 conditions are met.

“Accessing high-paying union jobs in the creative industries often requires certain certifications and trade fundamentals that can be challenging to navigate for potential candidates,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “In partnership with Good Jobs Hawaii, we are providing a pathway forward to the relevant resources and training that opens up these professional opportunities, setting the stage for tangible, real-world job offers.”

Level 1 training will consist of five courses with 72 hours of instruction including Scaffolding Erection, Fall Protection, Aerial Lifts, OSHA 10 and CRP/First Aid/AED certifications. Once the first course bundle is successfully completed by a trainee, an interview with a local entertainment industry partner will be scheduled. If the participant is subsequently hired, union membership in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) commences after 30 days of employment and the employed individual will be funded to progress to Level 2 training, including Scaffolding Use and Telehandler certification. Instruction is offered across a variety of days and times to maximize community accessibility to the courses. Fully trained and employed unionized workers can expect to earn between $50 – $150 per hour.

“Foundational safety is at the cornerstone of every film production and live stage show,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer, Creative Industries Division. “As we continue our collaboration with Good Jobs Hawaii, our community is tapping into the kinds of training that can be truly life-changing, generating wages that reflect their sought-after skills and strengthening our collective creative economy.”

Course dates for Foundation Safety Level 1 run January 12 – February 7, 2026, with a tuition cost of $1,610. Level 2 tuition is $465. Eligible students can qualify to receive 100% tuition support. To apply and learn more, visit the Good Jobs Hawaii website or email questions to [email protected].

A variety of free and low-cost training classes are also available to explore across fields such as education, technology, skilled trades and healthcare, that can help open doors to jobs, paid internships and apprenticeships. More than 6,000 residents throughout the state have enrolled in specialized training classes since the Good Jobs Hawaii program launched in 2023.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawaii’s creative entrepreneurs, while maintaining a thriving film industry. Through initiatives, program development and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawaii’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Georja Skinner

Chief Officer, Creative Industries Division

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

(808) 586-2590

Susan Wright

Director of Creative Services

Becker Communications

(808) 799-4293