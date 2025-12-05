Musings from the Magic Desk by Boston-Based Author Leslie Medalie

Musings from the Magic Desk

Perfect for Holiday Gift Giving - Available on Amazon and BarnesandNobles.com

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musings from the Magic Desk is the first novel from Boston-based author, Leslie Medalie. Inspired by an heirloom family desk, the story invites readers into an extraordinary journey spanning mid-19th-century England during the tumultuous Crimean War, the rugged shores of Prince Edward Island, the bustling streets of Boston and the serenity of Martha's Vineyard.At its heart is Clara, a spirited young seamstress, whose mysterious bond with a revered saint and an enchanted desk shapes her destiny. Woven with history, mysticism, and resilience, Clara's story is a testament to the power of faith, courage, and the enduring magic of connection.“Musings from the Magic Desk is about love and resiliency. It was written soon after I inherited a family heirloom desk — during a challenging period where it felt like life’s ‘hits’ never stopped coming. The story follows my imagined history of the desk and the secrets long stored within its warm and comforting maple frame,” says author Leslie Medalie.Leslie Medalie is the founder of Leary Public Relations, a full service public relations agency in the Boston area. She served for a decade as an adjunct professor at Emerson College in Boston, MA. A passionate philanthropist, Ms. Medalie presently serves as a Trustee for a Boston area hospital, is a former Board Member at one of New England’s largest health and human services agencies, and is the president of a private corporate grant making foundation.What Reviewers are Saying:A Beautiful Blend of History and MagicI absolutely loved this debut novel! It’s a wonderful mix of historical fiction and mysticism, with writing that brings every scene to life. The strong female characters (Clara, Saint Martha and Addie) really stood out — they’re complex, determined, and full of heart. For a first-time author, this book feels remarkably confident and beautifully written. It’s the kind of story that stays with you, filled with courage and just a touch of magic. I can’t wait to read whatever this author writes next!An Intriguing and Spiritual JourneyMedalie has written a thought provoking novel with the perfect mix of history, family, friendship and spirituality. Characters are well developed in this creative story line which spans several decades and countries. Her writing style is descriptive and flows beautifully. An intriguing read which underscores the power of faith as we navigate life's challenges.Musings from the Magic Desk is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble and will be featured in several book shops. For more information, visit MusingsFromTheMagicDesk.com.

