Goliath Carts Launches Pro ReFinish Series of Professional Paint Stands for Auto Collision Repair

Goliath Carts Pro ReFinish Series paint stands shown with door, bumper, hood, and fender panels for collision refinish work. Multi Stand and Bumper Stand with 360° rotation and full pivot adjustment to position parts for sanding, spraying, and inspection. Door Stand and Hood Stand with adjustable arms that pivot panels to the ideal angle for prep and paint in busy collision shops.

New Pro ReFinish paint stands give collision repair shops stable, adjustable platforms that improve refinish accuracy, mobility, and workflow efficiency.

Paint and prep is where repair plans succeed or fall behind. Purpose-built equipment gives shops what they have asked for: stable stands that eliminate makeshift setups and keep the process moving.” — Dito Diez, founder of Goliath Carts

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goliath Carts has officially introduced the Pro ReFinish Series following a successful debut at the SEMA Show. The series begins with a new line of professional-grade Paint Stands engineered for accuracy, mobility, and high-efficiency refinish work. This launch expands Goliath’s overall product range and provides collision centers with dedicated tools designed specifically for PDR (paintless dent repair), paint-prep, and refinishing workflows.

The new Paint Stands are built for daily shop use and feature heavy-gauge steel construction, wide-stance stability, and fully adjustable mounting points designed to support doors, hoods, bumpers, and other vehicle panels. Each stand includes pivot and swivel adjustment that allows technicians to set the perfect angle for sanding, spraying, or inspection. Their mobile, shop-ready design allows parts to be positioned quickly without the need for zip-ties or wire. Hoods and doors mount with factory bolts, and integrated clamps and hooks secure other parts with confidence.

“Paint and prep is where repair plans succeed or fall behind,” said Dito Diez, founder of Goliath Carts. “Expanding into the refinish space with purpose-built equipment gives shops more of what they have asked for: stable stands that eliminate makeshift setups and keep the process moving.”

By extending Goliath’s established lineup of Smart and Secure Series products, the Pro ReFinish Series provides new solutions that integrate with lean workflows, reduce overspray, and support higher throughput for busy collision centers.

The new Paint Stands are available now through Goliath’s authorized distributors and at GoliathCarts.com.

