Marshall County Man Sentenced for Firearms and Methamphetamine Offenses

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Joseph William Alfred, also known as “Chris,” age 51, was sentenced to 132 months in federal prison for methamphetamine and firearms charges, United States Attorney Matthew L. Harvey announced.

Following a trial in July 2025, a jury found Alfred guilty of the distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine, attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and failure to appear.

A package shipped from an address in California containing more than two pounds of methamphetamine was intercepted by the United States Postal Service postmarked for Alfred’s address. A subsequent search warrant executed at Alfred’s home resulted in the seizure of more controlled substances, a firearm, ammunition, $2,156, and drug paraphernalia. Alfred is prohibited from having firearms because of a prior felony drug conviction.

Alfred also violated his pre-trial release while on home confinement with electronic monitoring. He failed to appear for a pretrial conference in April 2024 in federal district court.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Clayton Reid and Carly Nogay prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

This case was investigated by the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the United States Postal Service.

U.S. District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided.