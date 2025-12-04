Shiprock Man Charged for Violent Assault

ALBUQUERQUE – A Shiprock man has been charged after an alleged assault left a victim seriously injured.

According to court documents. on November 18, 2025, Darrell Joe Ben, Jr., 35, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, allegedly assaulted the victim following a day of drinking. Multiple witnesses contacted emergency services. When officers arrived, they observed the victim with serious injuries consistent with assault and immediately detained Ben at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and received treatment for serious injuries before being transferred for further care. During a subsequent interview, Ben acknowledged drinking heavily but did not provide a clear account of how the victim’s injuries occurred.

Ben is charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. Ben faces 10 years in prison if convicted of the current charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office, made the announcement today.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Teleky is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.