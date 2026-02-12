Hartford Man Who Robbed Victims after Advertising Vehicle Sales Online Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison

FREDERICK WRIGHT, 34, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 180 months of imprisonment and four years of supervised release for committing several armed robberies of individuals who responded to his Facebook Marketplace posts advertising the sale of a vehicle.

