Defendant in Operation Rock Bottom Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The final defendant in the region’s largest-ever federal drug trafficking prosecution was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison.

Norman Eugene Goins Jr., 31, of Charlottesville, was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison. On August 27, 2025, a jury convicted Goins of possession with the intent to distribute over 4,000 fentanyl pills, nearly a kilo of fentanyl powder, and the possession of three firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense following a multi-week trial. The jury trial was prosecuted by Acting United States Attorney Robert N. Tracci and Assistant United States Attorney Rachel B. Swartz.

“This sentencing concludes a multi-jurisdictional, cooperative investigation and prosecution that landed more than 15 defendants in federal prison for more than 186 years collectively,” Acting United States Attorney Robert N. Tracci said today. “This prosecution took thousands of fentanyl pills out of the Western District of Virginia, any one of which could have resulted in a fatal overdose. Fentanyl is a uniquely pernicious and lethal toxin that has killed thousands of Virginians and hundreds of thousands of Americans. I am grateful to our local, state, and federal partners for their dedication to this case. This office will continue to attach the highest priority to combatting those who traffic fentanyl and use firearms to protect their deadly trade.”

“The DEA, and all our dedicated law enforcement partners are using every tool and resource available to investigate and prosecute dangerous narcotics distributors. Our mission to save and protect lives is clear,” commented DEA Washington Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Goumenis. “Prominent drug traffickers like Mr. Goins and his organization destroy families throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond by selling deadly illicit drugs, such as counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. This sentencing is the result of our collective efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and defend American citizens.”

“This conviction and sentencing shows what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together to target dangerous criminals,” said Col. Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Lives were saved because together we were able to get large amounts of fentanyl off of the streets.”

“This investigation and prosecution demonstrate what can be accomplished when local, state, and federal partners work together to hold those individuals who harm our community accountable for their actions,” said Colonel Sean Reeves, Albemarle County Chief of Police.

Goins was identified at trial as the leader of a drug conspiracy that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in and around the Charlottesville region beginning in February 2023 and continuing through February 2024.

Goins distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and other drugs to members of the conspiracy for redistribution and profit.

A search warrant executed at Goins’ home revealed a safe that contained a brick of fentanyl and 4,000 fentanyl pills. In addition, investigators found at least 10 firearms at the home, including a loaded gun found with his baby’s clothes. Goins is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Previously convicted and sentenced as part of the conspiracy are:

DuShaun Lamont Gregory -186 months

Landon Devon Fields -180 months

Bobby Eugene Christmas -120 months

Michael Edward Cornett -120 months

Antone Laron Harris -120 months

John Ellis Turner, III -120 months

Tyquane Pertell Gregory -108 months

Dashard Brown -96 months

Gary Wayne Woodson -84 months

Brandon Carl Dent -75 months

Shahiem Taishaun Michie -72 months

Dustin Lee Welch -70 months

Ashlee Renee Morris -54 months

Brooks Lorenzo Woodfolk -52 months

Wendy Nicole Shifflett -36 months

Caleb Andrew Herndon -27 months

The Virginia State Police 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Albemarle County Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security- HSI, the City of Charlottesville Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, the Henrico County Police Department, and the United States Marshal’s Service are investigating the case. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Offices from the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, along with the Charlottesville Emergency Services and the Virginia National Guard have assisted in the investigation.

Acting United States Attorney Robert N. Tracci, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Swartz and retired Assistant United States Attorney Ronald Huber prosecuted the case for the United States.