San Diego Man Pleads Guilty to Using Explosives to Burglarize ATM

SAN DIEGO – Son Nguyen of San Diego pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he used an explosive to destroy a First Citizens Bank ATM in Rancho Bernardo in the summer of 2024.

According to his plea agreement, Nguyen admitted that on June 28, 2024, he drove up to an ATM outside the First Citizens Bank branch and inserted a metal-shaped rod into the cash dispenser slot of the machine. He then removed the rod and inserted another device which had wires attached to it. The defendant pulled the wires that were attached to the device that was wedged into the ATM and its electrical components caught fire. The ATM was destroyed.

Smoke emitted from the ATM for more than 30 minutes. At approximately 3:23 a.m., the San Diego Police Department received a call to investigate a burglary alarm at the bank. Upon arrival, officers observed the ATM with smoke coming out of it and electrical components on fire. Electrical wires protruded from the machine with a metal rod bent into a U-shape attached. Additionally, blue material with a white and black valve was found in front of the ATM.

Nguyen had left the area. But investigators were able to track him through the bank’s surveillance footage, which showed the license plate number on the vehicle Nguyen used.

According to a federal complaint, on August 23, 2024, federal search warrants authorizing searches of Nguyen’s residence and car were executed. Investigators found a U-shaped rod, a metal plate welded onto a pole, a balaclava, and a beanie. Investigators also found gas, black powder, potassium nitrate sulfur, explosive pre-cursor chemicals, a paper that explains how to make black powder and a firearm in Nguyen’s residence. Investigators found a black hose, neck gaiter and California license plate bearing number 24876J1 in his car. All of this equipment, license plate and clothing is consistent with what was used during the ATM bombing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Sherwood and Shital Thakkar.

DEFENDANTS Case Number 24cr1933-RBM

Son Thanh Nguyen Age: 46 San Diego, CA

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Malicious Use of Fire and Explosive Materials to Damage Property– Title 18, U.S.C., Section 844(i)

Maximum penalty: Twenty years in prison and $250,000 fine

INVESTIGATING AGENCY

Federal Bureau Investigation

*The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.