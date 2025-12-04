Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,293 in the last 365 days.

Convicted Felon Charged with Illegally Possessing a Firearm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal grand jury has indicted a convicted felon for illegally possessing a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

A one-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Michael Lee Kelton, 44, of Gadsden, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, on July 29, 2025, Kelton illegally possessed a Glock .45 semi-automatic pistol. Kelton is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of eight prior felony convictions that span from 2009 to 2024 for various drug offenses and theft. 

The ATF investigated the case along with the Etowah County Drug Task Force, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atalla Police Department.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Davis A. Barlow is prosecuting the case.

An indictment contains only charges. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Convicted Felon Charged with Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more