Convicted Felon Charged with Illegally Possessing a Firearm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal grand jury has indicted a convicted felon for illegally possessing a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

A one-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Michael Lee Kelton, 44, of Gadsden, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, on July 29, 2025, Kelton illegally possessed a Glock .45 semi-automatic pistol. Kelton is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of eight prior felony convictions that span from 2009 to 2024 for various drug offenses and theft.

The ATF investigated the case along with the Etowah County Drug Task Force, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atalla Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Davis A. Barlow is prosecuting the case.

An indictment contains only charges. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty