Dimensional Insight Recognized in KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report

Dimensional Insight Recognized as KLAS High Performer

Recognition underscores Dimensional Insight’s commitment to trusted partnerships, measurable outcomes, and customer satisfaction in healthcare analytics

This recognition reflects the partnerships we’ve built with our healthcare customers and the trust they place in us to deliver reliable, accurate, and actionable data every day.” — Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder, Dimensional Insight

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimensional Insight , the healthcare analytics company behind the Diver Platform, has been recognized in the KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report for its continued excellence in healthcare analytics.This recognition highlights software vendors that have maintained exceptionally high customer satisfaction over a three-year period. From December 2021 through December 2024, Dimensional Insight achieved an overall performance score of 90+ (on a 100-point scale) each year based on feedback from healthcare customers.The KLAS Consistent High Performers report identifies vendors and services firms that consistently deliver strong satisfaction across KLAS’s customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. According to KLAS, high performers are distinguished by strong partnerships, proactive support, and measurable outcomes that drive client success.“Being named a KLAS Consistent High Performer means you don’t just delight customers once: you keep doing so year after year,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. “Companies at this level pair reliable results with proactive partnership, transparent communication, and continual improvement. That consistency builds the trust providers depend on to deliver better care.”“We’re honored to be recognized by KLAS for consistent performance over time,” said Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. “This recognition reflects the partnerships we’ve built with our healthcare customers and the trust they place in us to deliver reliable, accurate, and actionable data every day. Our team’s focus has always been on helping organizations make better decisions with confidence, and this acknowledgment reinforces that commitment.”Dimensional Insight is an 11-time Best in KLAS winner and has partnered with healthcare organizations to improve decision-making, data governance, and operational efficiency. The company’s long-term recognition from KLAS reflects its focus on trusted relationships, measurable results, and customer-driven innovation.To read the full report, visit: https://klasresearch.com/report/consistent-high-performers-2025 About Dimensional InsightDimensional Insightis an award-winning analytics and data management company that helps healthcare organizations turn complex data into trusted, actionable insights. Its Diver Platform and suite of industry-focused solutions empower hospitals, health systems, and public health agencies to improve quality, reduce costs, and drive better outcomes. Dimensional Insight is an 11-time Best in KLAS winner and is highly rated in Gartner Peer Insights.About KLAS ResearchKLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.