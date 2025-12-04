Travel Advisory: One-Night Closure of Newell Bridge in Cumberland Scheduled for December 15

As part of ongoing bridge construction, for one night on Monday, December 15, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close Newell Bridge in Cumberland. The bridge carries Diamond Hill Road (Route 114) over the East Sneech Brook near the Bentley Field Complex, just north of the intersection with Nate Whipple Highway (Route 120).

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. and all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16. The closure is necessary for the installation of the final bridge beam. When the bridge reopens on Tuesday morning, both lanes will be restored to their full width. Lanes have been narrowed because of construction.

The Department will use the same signed a detour as it did for earlier closures. The route uses Nate Whipple Highway, Mendon Road (Route 122), West Wrentham Road and Pine Swamp Road. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

Work will continue on the bridge with sidewalk, parapet and utility construction throughout the winter. An additional closure for one extended weekend will be scheduled in the spring. All work is expected to be complete next summer.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of Newell Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.