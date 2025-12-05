Press Release: RIDOT to Expand Successful Roadside Responder Program

Effective Monday, December 8, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will expand its successful Roadside Responder program to add another patrol vehicle and two new highway segments. The program began two years ago and has provided assistance to more than 2,300 motorists.

The expansion includes Route 146, from I-95 in Providence to Route 123 in Lincoln, and all of Route 10 in Cranston and Providence. RIDOT's Roadside Responders currently patrol all of I-195 and a portion of I-95 from the Massachusetts state line in Pawtucket to the Airport Connector in Warwick. Operating hours will remain the same, during peak travel times in the morning (6:30-9:30 a.m.) and evening (3:30-6:30 p.m.), Monday through Friday.

Since the program's launch in November 2023, patrols have assisted with 2,230 incidents, providing a range of services to stranded or otherwise stopped motorists such as changing tires, providing fuel, and jumping batteries. The Roadside Responder vehicles often provide traffic control until a tow truck or roadside assistance service like AAA arrives to help. It is not meant to replace those services; drivers of disabled vehicles should still reach out to their roadside service provider as soon as possible after pulling over safely into the shoulder.

"RIDOT is pleased to continue and expand this front-line service at no cost to motorists," said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. "The faster we can help clear disabled vehicles from the side of the road, the better and safer it is for everyone, reducing congestion and the risk of secondary crashes in stop and go traffic."

The Roadside Responder vehicles are specially marked Ford F-350 pickup trucks equipped with safety lights and a variety of tools and supplies to help motorists in need.