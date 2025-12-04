Beyond Growth: Announcing the Architect of Our Future, Tiffany Bednar, as President of TruLata

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At TruLata , our growth has always directly reflected our clients' success. As our partners' ambitions have increased, so have the demands for more sophisticated, scalable solutions. We believe that great success comes from great talent, and to seize this incredible opportunity, we are evolving.Today, we are excited to announce a major step in our evolution: one designed to help our clients and partners reach unprecedented scale. After a foundational year of strategic development, we are proud to announce that, effective immediately, Tiffany Bednar has been promoted to President of TruLata.The Visionary & The Architect: A Partnership Built to ScaleGreat companies are built by complementary forces. At TruLata, our partnership is our superpower.Trace, our CEO, is the Visionary. A serial entrepreneur with a background in accounting, corporate law, and strategy from Harvard Business School’s Executive Education program, he’s on the front lines focused on strategy, sales, and identifying the next big opportunity. He asks, “What if we could solve this problem for an entire industry?”Tiffany, our new President, is the Architect. She takes that vision and makes it real. With over a decade of expertise in operational technology and strategic marketing, including founding and leading her own successful agency, SFMinc.co, Tiffany brings the operational discipline, systems thinking, and relentless quality control that turns ambitious ideas into executable plans. She asks, “How do we build this to be scalable, profitable, and deliver exceptional value?”This Visionary/Architect dynamic is the engine that powers TruLata. It’s how we ensure that our big ideas are not just dreams, but are grounded in the practical reality of what it takes to deliver results.“I couldn’t be more thrilled to make this announcement,” says Trace, CEO of TruLata. “Tiffany is a world-class leader and the operational force behind our success. Her promotion to President is a natural evolution of her role and a testament to the incredible impact she’s had on our company and our clients. With her leadership, we are perfectly positioned to execute on our ambitious vision for the future.”More Than a Services Company: Our Three Pillars of GrowthWhen Tiffany joined in March 2025, it wasn’t just to optimize our services business. It was to execute on a multi-year vision to build a comprehensive growth ecosystem. In just eight months, we have laid the foundation for our three core pillars: TruLata LLC (Services) : Our foundation. This is where we provide hands-on growth consulting, digital marketing, web development, and AI-powered solutions. The success of our clients here fuels everything else we do. We’re proud that our growth is a direct result of the success of the businesses we serve.TruLata SaaS LLC (Software): Where we build scalable solutions. We are productizing our expertise into software that helps businesses automate operations, enhance client communication, and scale without adding headcount. Our first product, a revolutionary platform for the healthcare sector, is slated for a Q1 2026 beta launch.TruLata Holdings LLC (Portfolio): We invest in the future. We take equity stakes in businesses where our expertise in marketing and operations can create significant value, allowing us to be true partners who share in both the risks and the rewards. In just eight months since launch, our portfolio has grown to include companies in healthcare, fintech, and global e-commerce.As President, Tiffany is now formally leading the operational execution across all three entities, ensuring that our vision is realized with precision and excellence.“I am incredibly honored and excited to step into the role of President at TruLata,” says Tiffany. “The past year has been a whirlwind of building and growth, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished. I am deeply committed to our ‘Visionary & Architect’ model and look forward to continuing to build the systems and structures that will empower our clients and our team to achieve new levels of success. The future is bright, and we are just getting started.”What This Means for YouThis is not just an internal promotion. It is a signal of our commitment to our clients, partners, and the market.For Our Clients: This means more robust systems, enhanced reporting, and an even deeper commitment to operational excellence. You have a President who is obsessed with ensuring your success.For Future Partners & Investors: This demonstrates a mature leadership structure and a clear, scalable vision. We have the team in place to execute on our ambitious goals.For Business Owners Looking to Scale: This means you have a partner in TruLata that understands both the visionary “what” and the operational “how.” We are built to be the growth engine you need for 2026 and beyond.The Future is Built, Not FoundWe believe that sustainable success is not about chasing hype or finding shortcuts. It is about building slowly, organically, and correctly. It is about creating real value that lasts.Tiffany’s promotion to President is a testament to that philosophy. She is a builder. She is a partner. And her success is intrinsically tied to the success of our company and the clients we serve.Please join us in congratulating Tiffany on this well-deserved and momentous promotion.For our clients, our partners, and our team: Let’s build.About TruLataTruLata is a growth consulting and software company helping businesses scale through strategy, execution, and technology. We provide consulting and services that drive growth, build software products that scale, and take equity stakes in businesses where we can add value. Founded in 2017, TruLata is based in Washington DC with team members across the U.S.

