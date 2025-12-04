GetLaw Introduces a Faster Way to Connect With Commercial, Building and Construction Lawyers

The upgraded GetLaw platform helps clients describe their legal issue and connects them with the right commercial or construction lawyer quickly.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetLaw, a nationwide Australian legal referral platform, has launched an expanded, fully structured lawyer-matching system designed to help individuals, businesses, property owners, contractors and developers quickly connect with qualified Commercial Lawyers Construction Lawyers and Construction Dispute Lawyers across Australia.Unlike typical legal directories, GetLaw operates as a guided referral service rather than leaving users to browse hundreds of profiles. The platform assists clients in describing their legal issue, organising key details and connecting them with a vetted law firm suited to their situation - all through a transparent and free referral process backed by ongoing support.With commercial, building and construction matters becoming increasingly time-sensitive and complex, GetLaw aims to provide clarity, speed and confidence for clients who may not know which type of lawyer they need or how to assess relevant expertise.A Structured Approach to Legal SupportA common challenge Australians face when encountering legal issues is uncertainty about where to begin. Commercial and construction disputes often require immediate action and highly specialised legal knowledge. GetLaw addresses this need through a four-step system:1. Submit Your EnquiryClients describe their issue - from contract problems and payment disputes to building defects, delays, variations, regulatory concerns and business agreements.2. Personalised MatchingGetLaw reviews the details and matches the client with a lawyer whose experience aligns with the specific legal issue, jurisdiction and urgency.3. Direct Contact From a LawyerThe selected law firm contacts the client to discuss the matter, explain potential next steps and outline available strategies.4. Ongoing SupportGetLaw remains available for clarifications, communication support and guidance to ensure the client feels informed throughout the process.This model removes guesswork by ensuring each client speaks directly with a lawyer who specialises in the relevant area of law.Free Referral Process and Transparent Legal CostsGetLaw’s referral service is free for clients. Legal work is performed by independent Australian law firms that provide visibility into pricing structures, which may include:• hourly billing,• fixed-fee services,• structured payment arrangements,• guidance on no-win-no-fee options where appropriate.Based on publicly available practice-area information:• Building Lawyers typically charge $250–$500 per hour,• Construction Lawyers generally charge $300–$600 per hour,• Construction Dispute Lawyers often charge $250–$500 per hour,• Commercial Lawyers commonly charge rates in the low hundreds, varying by city and complexity.GetLaw does not influence pricing; it simply facilitates fast and informed access to suitable legal professionals.Four Major Legal Practice Areas Supported by GetLaw1. Commercial Lawyers - Business-Focused Legal AdviceGetLaw’s Commercial Lawyers page supports small businesses, mid-size companies, corporations, start-ups and entrepreneurs requiring guidance on:• commercial contracts,• business structures,• compliance and regulatory matters,• shareholder and partnership agreements,• intellectual property and licensing,• commercial disputes and debt recovery,• employment and workplace obligations.More information: https://getlaw.com.au/commercial-lawyers/ 2. Building Lawyers - Support for Owners, Builders and DevelopersBuilding Lawyers available through GetLaw assist with:• building defects and warranty issues,• contract drafting and negotiation,• incomplete or deficient work,• strata and common property matters,• building code and regulatory compliance,• payment disputes between owners, builders and subcontractors.More information: https://getlaw.com.au/building-lawyers/ 3. Construction Lawyers - Legal Support Across the Project LifecycleConstruction Lawyers specialise in:• construction contract drafting and review,• risk management for developers and contractors,• delays and extensions of time,• payment claims and variations,• regulatory compliance,• mediation, arbitration and dispute avoidance.More information: https://getlaw.com.au/construction-lawyers/ 4. Construction Dispute Lawyers - High-Stakes Dispute ResolutionThese specialists assist with:• contract disputes,• payment and invoice conflicts,• defective work and building defect claims,• delays, variations and termination,• negligence and statutory breaches.More information: https://getlaw.com.au/construction-dispute-lawyers/ Nationwide Coverage Across All Australian StatesGetLaw supports legal enquiries in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, ACT and Northern Territory. Clients in metropolitan, regional and remote areas can connect with appropriate specialists without geographical limitations.The platform also addresses legal issues across key Australian industries, including:• construction and property,• manufacturing and logistics,• healthcare and professional services,• finance and technology,• transport and infrastructure.Quote From GetLaw“Many people aren’t sure whether they need a commercial lawyer, a building lawyer, a construction lawyer or a dispute lawyer - they just know something has gone wrong,” said a GetLaw spokesperson. “Our mission is to simplify that process. We guide clients from the very first description of their situation and connect them with the right specialist anywhere in Australia.”About GetLawGetLaw is a nationwide Australian legal referral and matching platform built to simplify access to professional legal support. By helping clients articulate their issue, organising essential details and connecting them with vetted law firms, GetLaw provides a guided, free referral service across all major commercial, building and construction practice areas.Media ContactGetLawE-mail: support@getlaw.com.auTel: 1300 063 340Website: https://getlaw.com.au/

