IOMETE Included in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Lakehouse Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IOMETE , the sovereign data lakehouse built for on-premise, private cloud, and hybrid environments, today announced that it has been included in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Data Lakehouse Platforms. This marks the first time IOMETE appears in a Gartner report, reflecting its growing adoption among enterprises that require full data sovereignty and high-performance analytics outside the public cloud.“We built IOMETE for organizations that need the flexibility of a modern lakehouse without surrendering control of their data,” said Vusal Dadalov, Co-Founder & CEO at IOMETE. “Being included in this Market Guide underscores the momentum we’re seeing from customers who want Databricks-like capabilities in environments where SaaS and US public clouds are not an option.”IOMETE offers a fully self-hosted data lakehouse that runs in any environment — from on- premise air-gapped data centers to hybrid clouds. Customers use IOMETE to unify data engineering, storage, governance, and AI workloads in a single platform with predictable pricing and no vendor lock-in.“Enterprises and certain government entities are increasingly demanding deployment models that align with their regulatory, security, and cost requirements,” said Piet Jan de Bruin, Co-Founder & COO at IOMETE. “Our architecture makes it possible to run a high-performance lakehouse with a unified view of all the organization’s data while giving the customer full optionality as to where their data resides, thereby avoiding vendor and cloud lock-in. We see this as a validation of the category shift toward sovereign data platforms.”IOMETE powers production workloads in manufacturing, consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications, and public-sector environments.About IOMETEIOMETE is a modern, self-hosted data lakehouse for on-premise, private cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform enables organizations to build and operate a unified data stack — including ingestion, data management, data governance, data access controls, analytics, and ML/AI — without public-cloud dependencies and/or paying the SaaS-tax. IOMETE is used by enterprises around the world that require full data sovereignty, security, and performance at scale. Learn more at www.iomete.com Required Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

